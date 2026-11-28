Review: CLUE: ON STAGE at Milnerton Playhouse
Six suspects. Six weapons. One hilarious night of mayhem.
What a wonderfully fun, over-the-top and energetic production! CLUE: ON STAGE takes the familiar world of the classic board game and turns it into a fast-paced feast of physical comedy, outrageous characters, unexpected deaths and plenty of laughs.
Presented by Milnerton Players at Milnerton Playhouse, this farce, written by Sandy Rustin and based on Jonathan Lynn’s screenplay, certainly delivers on its promise of “one hilarious night of mayhem.”
The directors, Wayne Hendricks and Kerryn Warren certainly did an excellent job! The comic timing throughout much of the cast is impeccable, while the physical comedy has clearly been meticulously rehearsed and choreographed. One of the recurring highlights is the moment when yet another shocker – or body – is discovered. The entire cast lets out a collective scream, and somehow it works every single time, eliciting another wave of laughter from the audience.
The production design also deserves mention: Great job done by York Froon - the set is cleverly constructed around the various rooms of Boddy Manor, with doors in distinctive colours identifying spaces such as the library and dining room. This not only helps establish the different locations but becomes an integral part of the frantic action as characters dash in and out of rooms. With murder and mayhem unfolding throughout the manor, the set provides an excellent playground for the increasingly chaotic proceedings. Also very effective use of lighting throughout the play. And the costumes were well chosen by Tai Spies – every character with their distinctive colour and style.
There are several particularly enjoyable performances. Fiona Tanner as Mrs Peacock is wonderfully animated, with expressive facial reactions, excellent comic timing and an ability to milk every reaction to what is happening around her.
Matthew Kingwill as Professor Plum is deliciously funny, with his sultry manner and wonderfully pouty lips adding another layer to the character.
Theo Roux as Colonel Mustard makes excellent use of his South African accent and builds the character around a wonderfully goofy physicality. His interpretation fits beautifully into the larger-than-life world of the production.
But the standout for me is Anton Schäfer as Wadsworth. His performance is a masterclass in comic physicality. His incredibly versatile facial expressions, whole-body commitment and impeccable timing make him impossible to ignore whenever he is on stage. His re-enactment of the various events is hilarious, and his end scene is an absolute comic highlight.
The entire ensemble – including the extras – gives the impression of a cast that has put in the rehearsal hours. More importantly, they look as though they are genuinely having fun. That enjoyment is infectious and carries across the footlights to the audience.
One small area that might be worth fine-tuning is some of the blocking, as a few moments felt slightly crowded and some performers were occasionally hidden from view. With a little more spacing, the audience could enjoy even more of the wonderful ensemble work on stage.
CLUE: ON STAGE is not trying to be subtle – and nor should it. It embraces the silliness, the slapstick, the larger-than-life characters and the sheer ridiculousness of the situation, and turns all of it into a thoroughly entertaining evening.
If you're looking for a production that doesn't take itself too seriously and simply wants to make you laugh, this is a delightful night out. Highly recommended!
Directed by Wayne Hendricks and Kerryn Warren
Cast
- Anton Schäfer as Wadsworth (The Butler)
- Donielle Reed as Yvette (The Maid)
- Amy Malgas as The Cook / Singing Telegram Girl / Cop
- Theo Roux as Colonel Mustard
- Claudia Klein as Mrs White
- Fiona Tanner as Mrs Peacock
- Stephen Ritchie as Mr Green
- Matthew Kingwill as Professor Plum
- Kim R2 as Miss Scarlet
- Chris Doran as Mr Boddy / Cop
- Adam Osrin as Motorist / Cop
Event Details
28, 29 November, 5,6,12,13 December @ 2:30pm
4, 5, 11, 12 December @ 7:30pm
Milnerton Playhouse
Book online: https://milnertonplayers.co.za/product/clue/
Tickets: R 180
Queries: bookings@milnertonplayers.co.za
Press Enquiries: Sara @ marketing@milnertonplayers.co.za
Instagram: milnerton_players
Facebook: MilnertonPlayers
Website: https://www.milnertonplayers.co.za
Milnerton Players by arrangement with DALRO (Pty) Ltd, presents: CLUE: ON STAGE
Performance tracks and software provided by Right on Cue Services (rightoncueservices.com)
Photos: Sara Hassall
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