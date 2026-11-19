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I'll start with a simple statement - I think this is the best piece of theatre I've seen this year. I left the theatre after seeing FILLED feeling shook to my core, seen and heard as a woman, and with a small piece of hope in a space that seems to have nothing but anger (and rightly so). Writer and performer, Tshiamo Moretlwe, and director, Roshina Ratnam, have created something incredibly special and an absolute must-see.

The conversation around GBV is a tough one. People are angry, scared and fed up. The news around the world is so depressing and the vitriol that comes at women (and men) who speak up makes me want to scream. It's a huge topic that isn't going anywhere any time soon. So how do you create a piece of theatre that stands up in this hurricane of noise and anger? Apparently you tackle it with honesty, sensitivity and openness - just as the team has done to create FILLED.

I love the Spark in the Dark take: "Theatre can't end GBV. But it can interrupt our complacency."

FILLED was inspired by a /Xam poem from !Kweiten-ta/ken, in which the woman is metaphorically cut open by a man and sewn back up again. It's an incredible piece on it's own, and the way it has been brought into the story of FILLED is so clever. It cuts to the heart of this notion that men are not responsible, and we have every right to ask the woman what she was wearing, what she was drinking and why she got herself into that situation.

What I really loved about this piece is that it doesn't go into detail about what happened to the character. There is enough there to know that it was horrible and you understand her story and you feel her pain. However, making it a little vague means that you can apply this situation to so many different women. I'm sure people in the audience were sitting there, thinking "this could be me, my story", or at least "I know this woman". It means that the play will remain relevant as news stories continue to break around the world of horrendous rapes or long-term celebrity predators. This play does not feel like a response to one story in particular, it speaks to the general pandemic of GBV and relates to all the stories. And that is something that I think makes it incredibly successful.

FILLED isn't just about the writing (which is phenomenal from Moretlwe). The physical and emotional performance is so powerful. I loved how Moretlwe could morph into the different characters through voice and physicality. I also loved how things were over-exagerated and still felt grounded in reality. The manager character was my favourite - the random leg in the air somehow works so brilliantly. Ratnam and Moretlwe clearly worked so well together, bringing these characters to life and walking that line of surrealism and realism.

Speaking of walking that line - the set and props... They're all made of paper and work so well! You've got bouquets of flowers, a fan, smartphones, a cake and blood - all becoming completely real through the strength of the performance.

I know personally that I have been feeling an almost overwhelming sense of anger and sadness at the state of GBV around the world. FILLED struck a chord with me and everyone in the audience. It spoke directly to these raw emotions and left me feeling seen and heard, and I hope it makes every woman who sees it feel the same. In Ratnam's director's note, she says "I hope FILLED leaves you laughing, unsettled, moved and perhaps a little braver to have uncomfortable conversations." And this is exactly how I felt leaving the theatre, so job perfectly done!

Go and see FILLED. You have to. It's on this week at the Baxter until Saturday. Tickets are available on Webtickets.

And you can buy some "Beautiful Friend" merch to help raise funds for the Saartjie Bartman Center. You'll get the tag on the merch once you've seen the show and then you'll want the merch (I am so happy with my T-shirt).

Photo credit: Supplied

The race is on for the South Africa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 79% 2 A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 7% 3 MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 7% 4 CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 3% 5 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 3% Best Play 1 PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 84% 2 SCOTT Baxter Theatre Centre 10% 3 BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE Baxter Theatre Centre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Homecoming Centre 36% 2 Drama Factory 32% 3 Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 27% 4 Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Emma Amber - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 80% 2 Ethan Saunders - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 4% 3 Jonathan Roxmouth - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 4% 4 Jonathan Roxmouth - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 4% 5 Leah Mari - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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