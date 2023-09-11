Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

1
MASTER CLASS Starring Sandra Prinsloo Returns to Theatre On The Bay This Month Photo
MASTER CLASS Starring Sandra Prinsloo Returns to Theatre On The Bay This Month

Cape Town Opera and Pieter Toerien's sold-out production of Terrence McNally's Master Class returns by popular demand to Theatre on the Bay for six shows only from 26 to 30  September 2023. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

2
Nigerian Afrobeat Artist Spyro To Grace The Stage At African Energy Week Just Energy Trans Photo
Nigerian Afrobeat Artist Spyro To Grace The Stage At African Energy Week Just Energy Transition Concert

Africa's premier energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) 2023, is nearly upon us, and with it comes the highly anticipated Just Energy Transition Concert. Set to grace its stage is the sensational Nigerian Afrobeats and dancehall superstar, Spyro.

3
DJ Dollar To Energize African Energy Weeks Just Energy Transition Concert In Cape Town Photo
DJ Dollar To Energize African Energy Week's Just Energy Transition Concert In Cape Town

The African Energy Chamber has announced that DJ Dollar, renowned Nigerian recording artist, will be taking center stage at the Just Energy Transition Concert during African Energy Week (AEW) 2023 in Cape Town.

4
Review: SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR is a joyous romp at Theatre On The Bay Photo
Review: SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR is a joyous romp at Theatre On The Bay

What did our critic think of SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR at Theatre On The Bay? Sometimes you just need a really good laugh - and that's exactly what SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR delivers. It's a joyous production with excellent comic timing from the two actors and some beautiful nuances layered in by director Christopher Weare.

