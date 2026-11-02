No Scrubs Comedy to Launch Monthly Lineup at Gorgeous George Hotel

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No Scrubs Comedy, a new stand-up comedy showcase highlighting women and gender non-conforming comedians in South Africa, will debut at Gorgeous George Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Produced and hosted by Samantha Carlisle, Shannon Hendry, and Cailyb Prinsloo, the show will feature five comedy acts, two intervals, a live band, and a wildcard performance that could take a variety of forms.

Following in the footsteps of comedy lineup shows such as Frizz Pop Comedy and First Draft, No Scrubs aims to put a new spin on the traditional stand-up format, combining established performers and emerging voices for an evening of comedy and live entertainment.

The debut lineup includes award-winning comedian and SAFTA-nominated writer Lindy Johnson, who recently performed at Trevor Noah's Bafunny Bafunny Cape Town show, alongside Emily Hitchcock, Taffy Mukono, and Roland du Preez, who will serve as the evening's wildcard act. Emily Hitchcock's husband, Callum, will also appear.

The production promises an irreverent approach to comedy, with a lineup centered on female and gender non-conforming performers and a playful acknowledgment of the occasional man in the room.

The evening will also include live music and opportunities for audiences to enjoy drinks at the venue's bar during the intervals.

Performance Details

No Scrubs Comedy will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Gorgeous George Hotel in Cape Town.

The performance runs approximately 120 minutes and includes strong language.

The show is produced by No Scrubs Comedy, with Samantha Carlisle, Shannon Hendry, and Cailyb Prinsloo serving as hosts and producers.

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