New Dates Announced For Cape Town City Ballet's A CHRISTMAS CAROL â€“ THE STORY OF SCROOGE

New dates have been announced for Cape Town City Ballet's production of Veronica Paeper's A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE STORY OF SCROOGE. The production will run for a limited season from 19 until 22 January 2022 in the Artscape Theatre.

"We are grateful to Artscape for accommodating these extra performances to enable our loyal patrons to see the show," says Debbie Turner, CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. "It also provides a wonderful opportunity for visitors to Cape Town to catch a performance after the festive season holidays. Bookings are now open for the new dates, so why not give the gift of Christmas cheer and buy a loved one tickets as a present."

Some performances in December were postponed following the confirmation of a Covid-19 positive case.

Although capacity has been increased with the introduction of Level One, seating in the Artscape Theatre remains strictly limited due to social distancing and government regulations. All Covid-19 regulations will be in place including social distancing and wearing of masks throughout.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE STORY OF SCROOGE is a special Dickens treat for all ages. Dancers of the Cape Town City Ballet delight audiences in this timeless story about the triumph of joy and the human spirit over greed.

The powerhouse creative team includes choreography by South African ballet doyenne Veronica Paeper, Set and Costume design by design luminary Peter Cazalet and Lighting Design by the acclaimed designer Wilhelm Disbergen.

The role of Ebenezer Scrooge will once again be played by seasoned, multiple award-winning performer Marcel Meyer, who was most recently seen on stage at Artscape in The Lady Aoi.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE STORY OF SCROOGE is one of more than 40 ballets, among them 16 full-length works, that have been choreographed by Paeper, who began choreographing in 1972.

On Christmas Eve the elderly and unpleasant old man Ebenezer Scrooge is paid a visit by the Ghost of his dead business partner Joseph Marley who tells him that three Spirits will call on Scrooge: The Spirit of Christmas Past, The Spirit of Christmas Present and the Spirit of Christmas Future. Marley tells Scrooge that unless he listens well and changes his miserly ways he will be forever condemned to be in chains of damnation. This is the story of that night.

Established as the Nico Malan Theatre in 1971, the Artscape building this year marks its 50th anniversary in existence.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE STORY OF SCROOGE will be presented at Artscape Theatre from 19 to 22 January 2022.

Performances are at 19h30 on 19, 20, 21 and 22 January.

There will be matinees at 16h00 on 21 January and at 15h00 on 22 January.

Tickets cost R195 - R295. Bookings can be made at Artscape Dial-a-seat 021 421 7695 or through Computicket.