NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy will present Federico García Lorca's final and most powerful tragedy, The House of Bernarda Alba, in a stark new production directed by Bianca Amato. It opens on 25 November in LAMTA's Cameron Mackintosh Studio that has, for the very first time, been completely transformed into a fully realised theatrical environment, with scenic elements, set pieces and atmospheric design creating Lorca's world around the performers.

Stage and screen icon Jennifer Steyn leads the cast as Bernarda Alba in a role of ferocious authority. She plays opposite Terry Norton as Maria Josefa, Bernarda's 80-year-old mother, who is locked away and is the only one who dares to speak of freedom, marriage and escape to the sea. They are joined by an ensemble of terrific LAMTA students, bringing fierce intensity and vulnerability to Lorca's daughters and household women.

After her second husband's funeral, Bernarda Alba imposes a punishing eight-year mourning period on her household, sealing her five daughters inside. As the summer heat rises and the house suffocates, desire, jealousy and rebellion crack through the whitewashed walls with devastating consequences.

'Bernarda Alba is about what happens when a house tries to bury life alive,' says producer and LAMTA co-founder Duane Alexander. 'Lorca wrote it in 1936 as a warning. It feels terrifyingly contemporary: about control, repression, and the wild, unstoppable force of women's desire to be free. Having Jennifer and Terry anchor this company of young women is extraordinary, and to have Bianca Amato direct this palpable and powerful play is an incredible coup.'

The production forms one half of a double bill. From 26 November, Alan Bennett's The History Boys, directed by Chris Weare and featuring LAMTA's male students alongside theatre icons Ashley Dowds and Mark Richards runs at Theatre on the Bay over the same period starting at 8pm while the female students together with Jennifer Steyn and Terry Norton perform The House of Bernarda Alba starting at 6pm.

'We opted to do a 'double bill' of sorts, and the thought of two shows that audiences could watch in succession was an exciting and enticing one,' says Alexander. 'In this way we give students the opportunity to perform in two well-established and brilliant pieces of theatre. To make it happen, we converted our beloved Cameron Mackintosh Studio into the courtyard where Emily Mann's translation of The House of Bernarda Alba takes place. The scenic installation has been very rewarding, and it makes for a unique and intimate theatre experience.'

Lorca's world of blinding white walls, black mourning, heat and shadows, a house that is both prison and pressure cooker, has been brought to life by Set Designer Jacquie Reed. LAMTA students helped craft elements of the set, including the olive tree branches and scenic floor painting. 'We have more students working on the piece than we have performing in it,' says Alexander. 'From stage managing to lighting, sound, set build and costumes, they are all involved in one way or another.' This reflects the all-round skills development LAMTA offers its students.

Lorca's classic, in Emily Mann's visceral and poetic translation, remains one of the great plays of the 20th century: brutal, beautiful and unforgettable. Costume Design is by Marna Wright, Sound Design by David Claasen, Soundscape and Soundtrack by Neil Kuny, and Lighting Design by Luke Ellenbogen, assisted by Duane Alexander.

Performances run from 25 November to 12 December 2026 at 18:00 with Saturday matinees at 14:00. Tickets through Webtickets and 0214383300cost R250 per person via Webtickets or 021 438 3300. PG13 advised for themes of repression, violence and suicide.

The race is on for the South Africa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 30% 2 FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 30% 3 MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 26% 4 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 9% 5 CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 4% Best Play 1 PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 100% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 40% 2 Drama Factory 20% 3 Homecoming Centre 20% 4 Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 20% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Emma Amber - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 33% 2 Jonathan Roxmouth - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 17% 3 Leah Mari - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 17% 4 Amra-Faye Wright - MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 8% 5 Ethan Saunders - THE FIREBIRD Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming