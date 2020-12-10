Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in South Africa!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for South Africa:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

LAMTA 45%

Waterfront Theatre School 25%

Renos Spanoudes 14%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Figure Of 8 Dance Collective 57%

Cape Dance Company 31%

The Academy SA 12%

Best Ensemble

KUDU - Baxter Theatre - 2018 42%

KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 12%

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Artscape Theatre - 2019 10%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

The Fugard Theatre 50%

Stardust Theatrical Dining 31%

Sidedish Theatre Bistro 19%

Best Theatre Staff

The Fugard Theatre 43%

Teatro, Montecasino 26%

Alexander Bar 13%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

National Childrens Theatre 43%

Stageworx 17%

Young Performers Project (KZN) 17%

Costume Design of the Decade

Birrie Le Roux - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2020 45%

Birrie Le Roux - FUNNY GIRL - The Fugard - 2017 16%

Niall Griffin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAST - Theatre on the Bay - 2016 16%

Dancer Of The Decade

Sven-Eric Muller - WEST SIDE STORY - The Fugard - 2018 24%

Jarryd Nurden - CHICAGO - Artscape Theatre - 2019 20%

Phillip Schnetler - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 17%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Matthew Wild - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 23%

David Kramer - DANGER IN THE DARK - Baxter Theatre - 2019 19%

Anton Luitingh - SOUND OF MUSIC - Artscape Theatre - 2014 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Lara Foot - THE INCONVENIENCE OF WINGS - Baxter Theatre - 2018 56%

Matthew Counihan - MY CHILDREN MY AFRICA - South African State Theatre and National Childrens Theatre - 2019 17%

Alan Committie - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre on the Bay - 2017 14%

Favorite Social Media

The Fugard Theatre 43%

Artscape Theatre 23%

Teatro, Montecasino 20%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Fred Abrahamse - EQUUS - Theatre on the Bay - 2019 29%

Oliver Hauser - ROCK OF AGES - Teatro, Montecasino - 2018 23%

Wolf Britz - BALBESIT - Artscape Theatre - 2014 23%

Original Script Of The Decade

Lwanda Sindaphi - KUDU - Baxter Theatre - 2018 62%

Louis Viljoen - CHAMP - The Fugard - 2013 17%

John Kani - KUNENE AND THE KING - The Fugard - 2019 16%

Performer Of The Decade

David Dennis - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Teatro, Montecasino - 2017 18%

Andrew Buckland - THE INCONVENIENCE OF WINGS - Baxter Theatre - 2018 17%

Brendan van Rhyn - ROCKY HORROR - The Fugard - 2014 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 27%

JERSEY BOYS - Artscape Theatre - 2013 17%

DREAMGIRLS - Teatro, Montecasino - 2011 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre on the Bay - 2017 21%

MY CHILDREN MY AFRICA - South African State Theatre and National Childrens Theatre - 2019 18%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Fugard - 2017 18%

Set Design Of The Decade

Paul Wills - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 29%

Saul Radomsky - ORPHEUS IN AFRICA - The Fugard - 2020 27%

Paul Wills - KING KONG - The Fugard - 2017 20%

Sound Design of the Decade

Mark Malherbe - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 35%

Mark Malherbe - KING KONG - The Fugard - 2017 23%

David Classen - DANGER IN THE DARK - Baxter Theatre - 2019 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Magnet Theatre 65%

Showtime Management 18%

Pieter Toerien 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Lynelle Kenned - WEST SIDE STORY - Artscape Theatre - 2016 26%

Thembeka Mnguni - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Artscape Theatre - 2017 21%

Earl Gregory - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 13%