"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
JoziDance Professional Co. to Present OUT OF THE BOX in Johannesburg This December
The production will run at UJ Bunting Theatre with choreography focused on identity, perfectionism and mental health.
JoziDance Professional Co. will present Out of the Box, a contemporary dance theatre production exploring mental health, identity, and creativity, at UJ Bunting Theatre in Johannesburg on December 12-13, 2026.
The production examines the pressures faced by artists and performers, including perfectionism, anxiety, self-doubt, burnout, and the desire to belong. Through movement and physical storytelling, the work considers how personal and societal expectations can shape individual identity.
Out of the Box also explores the influence of social media, particularly the pressures of comparison and maintaining an appearance of success.
Featuring ensemble choreography and individual performances, the production addresses themes of vulnerability, connection, and self-acceptance. Rather than portraying emotional struggles as necessary to the creative process, the work encourages audiences to consider the individuals behind the labels and expectations placed upon them.
Performances will take place December 12-13 at UJ Bunting Theatre in Johannesburg.
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