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JoziDance Professional Co. will present Out of the Box, a contemporary dance theatre production exploring mental health, identity, and creativity, at UJ Bunting Theatre in Johannesburg on December 12-13, 2026.

The production examines the pressures faced by artists and performers, including perfectionism, anxiety, self-doubt, burnout, and the desire to belong. Through movement and physical storytelling, the work considers how personal and societal expectations can shape individual identity.

Out of the Box also explores the influence of social media, particularly the pressures of comparison and maintaining an appearance of success.

Featuring ensemble choreography and individual performances, the production addresses themes of vulnerability, connection, and self-acceptance. Rather than portraying emotional struggles as necessary to the creative process, the work encourages audiences to consider the individuals behind the labels and expectations placed upon them.

Performances will take place December 12-13 at UJ Bunting Theatre in Johannesburg.

The race is on for the South Africa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 80% 2 A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 7% 3 MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 7% 4 CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 3% 5 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 3% Best Play 1 PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 82% 2 BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE Baxter Theatre Centre 9% 3 SCOTT Baxter Theatre Centre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Homecoming Centre 38% 2 Drama Factory 30% 3 Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 28% 4 Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Emma Amber - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 78% 2 Ethan Saunders - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 7% 3 Jonathan Roxmouth - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 4% 4 Jonathan Roxmouth - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 4% 5 Leah Mari - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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