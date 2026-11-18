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Interview with Sonwa Sakuba about the show, AFRICA SINGS! The Late Legends:

These are songs that many South Africans already know and love. How do you turn familiar hits like Stimela, Paradise Road and Osiyeza into something that audiences will experience in a completely new way?

I think the beauty of these songs is that they already carry so much history and emotion. For many South Africans, they are attached to particular memories, moments in our lives and even different generations of our families. What we've tried to do is move beyond simply performing the songs and instead give audiences an opportunity to experience them within a much bigger story.

The production looks at where these songs came from, the people who created them and the circumstances that shaped their music. We also explore the evolution of South African music, from the sounds and influences of earlier generations to the music that shaped more contemporary artists. The arrangements, storytelling and choreography all contribute to giving these familiar songs a different context. Hopefully, audiences leave with a renewed appreciation for music they thought they already knew.

The show is called The Late Legends, but you say it is about much more than celebrating their music. What did you discover about the people behind these legendary voices that surprised or moved you while creating the production?



One of the things that struck me most was the contrast between the enormous contribution these artists made to South African music and, in some instances, the realities of their personal lives. We celebrate their music, we sing their songs and we recognise their influence, but we don't always stop to consider what their journeys actually looked like.

There are stories of incredible resilience, sacrifice, struggle and determination, but also stories of artists who, despite giving so much to the world, did not necessarily enjoy the financial security or recognition they deserved during their lifetimes. The conversations around music ownership, royalties and the value of intellectual property are particularly important. It made me realise that this production needed to be about more than remembering people who are no longer with us. It also needed to ask questions about how we value our artists, how we preserve their contributions and what responsibility we have towards the people who shape our cultural identity.

You have 15 young performers on stage telling the stories of artists from very different generations. What happens when a young performer has to step into the musical world of someone like Brenda Fassie, Johnny Clegg or Hugh Masekela?



It's actually one of the most exciting aspects of this production. These are young performers who, in some cases, weren't even born when some of this music was being created or when these artists were at the height of their careers.

For them, it becomes an opportunity to discover music beyond what they are accustomed to listening to. They have to understand the artists, their influences, their musical styles and, more importantly, the environments in which they created their work.

I always encourage performers to understand that they aren't simply imitating these artists. They are learning to appreciate the artistry, the individuality and the stories behind the music. There is something incredibly special about watching a young performer connect with a song that was created decades before they were born. It reminds us that great music doesn't belong to one generation. It continues to find new life through the people who experience and perform it.

South African music has carried stories of struggle, celebration, identity and change. Is there a particular moment in the production where you feel the history behind the music suddenly comes alive on stage?



I think what makes the production particularly special is the journey we take audiences on. South African music has never existed in isolation from what was happening in the country. It has always been a reflection of our people, our politics, our struggles, our celebrations and our changing identities. What I find particularly powerful is seeing how the music evolves across generations. You begin to recognise the different sounds, influences and musical movements, but you also realise that so many of the themes remain relevant. The stories might change, the genres might change, but the music continues to speak about who we are.

There are moments in the production where the music becomes more than entertainment. It becomes a reminder of where we come from and the people who helped shape the soundtrack of this country. For me, that is where the real magic happens.

The production has already had successful and sold-out performances at the National Arts Festival and in Gqeberha. What did audiences do or say that made you realise, “Yes — this show is really connecting”?

I think one of the biggest indicators is watching audiences respond to the music. People recognise the opening notes of a song and immediately become part of the experience. You see people singing along, moving to the music and reconnecting with songs that have been part of their lives for years.

But what has been equally rewarding is the response to the storytelling. People don't necessarily arrive expecting to learn something new about the artists they have known and loved for so long. When they leave having discovered something about an artist's life, their struggles or their contribution to our musical history, you realise that the production has done something beyond entertaining them.

The sold-out performances have been incredibly encouraging, but for me, the real success is knowing that we've created something that resonates with people across different generations.

If someone comes to Afrika Sings! The Late Legends knowing every song — or perhaps knowing none of them — what do you hope they will be talking about on the way home?



I hope they leave talking about South African music, its incredible diversity and the extraordinary people who have contributed to it. If they know every song, I hope they leave with a deeper appreciation of the stories behind the music. And if they don't know the songs, I hope they leave having discovered something new and wanting to explore the music and the artists further.

Ultimately, I want people to think about how we celebrate our artists, how we preserve our musical heritage and how we ensure that the next generation understands the shoulders they stand on. These artists gave us so much. Their music continues to live in our homes, our communities and our collective memory. I think the least we can do is tell their stories, celebrate their contributions and make sure they are never forgotten.

Afrika Sings! The Late Legends will be on stage at Theatre Arts in Observatory in Cape Town for ONE WEEK ONLY, from Saturday 12th December – Saturday 19th December, so don’t delay and get your tickets now.

Performance Schedule:

Saturday 12th December 19h00

Monday 14th December 14h00 & 19h00

Tuesday 15th December 14h00 & 19h00

Thursday 17th December 19h00

Friday 18th December 19h00

Saturday 19th December 14h00 & 19h00

Tickets are R150 and bookings are directly with Theatre Arts via their website at https://theatrearts.co.za

The show is 90 minutes in duration with an interval.

Theatre Arts is located at the Methodist Church Hall

corner Milton Road and Wesley Street, Observatory, 7925, Cape Town

Creative Team

Director/Choreographer: Sonwa Sakuba

Musical Director: Imisebenziemihle Dumbisa

Set Design: Sonwa Sakuba & Jacques Du Plessis

Lighting Design: Frans Zunguze & Sonwa Sakuba

Sound Design: Lutho Boozier

Costume Design: Sonwa Sakuba & Judy Raffan

The race is on for the South Africa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 44% 2 MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 31% 3 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 13% 4 CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 6% 5 FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 6% Best Play 1 PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 100% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 67% 2 Homecoming Centre 17% 3 Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 17% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Roxmouth - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 22% 2 Leah Mari - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 22% 3 Amra-Faye Wright - MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 11% 4 Emma Amber - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 11% 5 Ethan Saunders - THE FIREBIRD Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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