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After capturing the hearts of thousands in 2024, Joburg Ballet’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY returns to the stage at the Gold Reef City Lyric Theatre from 27 November to 6 December 2026. We spoke to Naledi Award-winning choreographer, Mario Gaglione, about creating this original production.

BWW: Let’s start off with – tell me the one thing that makes you incredibly excited for audiences to see CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY?

MG: It’s pure magic in the form of ballet!

BWW: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is a brand-new ballet – all new music and choreography. When creating something like this, how closely do you work with the composer and the director of the ballet? What comes first – the music or the dance moves?

MG: I structured the entire ballet and worked on each scene with meticulous attention. Then I gave the script to Mark Cheyne and he scored each scene for nine months, during which I would listen, give feedback and suggestions, adapt the steps and create something so special.

BWW: The book is incredibly well known, with several movie adaptations doing the rounds. How do you go about interpreting such a well-known and well-loved story into a ballet? Are all the characters still there? And what about the magical-realism moments in the story?

MG: The book is the starting point. All the characters and their quirks are still there and the story is very faithful to the original. It’s even better to give life to a story without words, because the dancing, acting, body language drive the whole experience.

BWW: Tell us a bit more about you and your dancing/choreography career.

MG: I have always been creative; I can’t think of a time where I wasn’t imagining ballets in my head. In the last seven years with Joburg Ballet I have had the chance to create new productions while still dancing. It’s very rewarding, despite the enormous commitment that is required to make it all work.

BWW: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY first premiered in 2024. Has anything changed in the piece in the two years since? I know how new work always grows and builds (and so does more established work over time).

MG: The work is the same, but I have been able to improve certain moments here and there to give the production a better flow.

BWW: Is there anything else you’d like to share about this ballet?

MG: I always say that this ballet is the golden ticket of my life. I really do believe that there is something quite magical that people should experience.

BWW: Thanks for chatting to us!

Make sure you catch CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at the Gold Reef City Lyric Theatre from 27 November to 6 December 2026. Tickets are available via Joburg Ballet website.

Photo credit: Henning Marko Swanepoel and Lauge Sorensen

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The race is on for the South Africa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 78% 2 A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 6% 3 MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 6% 4 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 6% 5 CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 4% Best Play 1 PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 77% 2 SCOTT Baxter Theatre Centre 13% 3 BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE Baxter Theatre Centre 10% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Homecoming Centre 39% 2 Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 36% 3 Drama Factory 21% 4 Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Emma Amber - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 65% 2 Ethan Saunders - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 17% 3 Samantha Peo - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 5% 4 Amra-Faye Wright - MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 4% 5 Jonathan Roxmouth - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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