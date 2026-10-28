GIMME SHELTER - A NIGHT OF ROLLING STONES MUSIC to Open at the Drama Factory

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The Drama Factory will feature the sound of The Rolling Stones on Thursday 26 November, when four of Cape Town's finest musicians unite to once again pay home to the world's longest-running rock 'n roll band and arguably one of the most influential bands of all time.

The acclaimed Gimme Shelter Band, featuring Jake Gunn, Ruben Gerritz, Jean Marais and Wouter Reyneke, renowned for sold-out performances across the Western Cape, promises an unforgettable night of iconic rock.

Following the success of their unplugged production, “A Night of Rolling Stones Music”, this powerhouse quartet returns with an electrifying fully electric show that promises to be nothing short of exhilarating! Stones followers can anticipate a performance of all their beloved anthems, including “Jumpin' Jack Flash”, “Honky Tonk Woman”, “Satisfaction”, “Paint It Black” , “Wild Horses”, alongside a few carefully chosen deep cuts.

The synergy and artistry of these four seasoned performers and their musical spectacular “Gimme Shelter Band: A Night of Rolling Stones Music”, have consistently wowed audiences, earning positive reviews.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 18 Hrs 51 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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