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GIMME SHELTER - A NIGHT OF ROLLING STONES MUSIC to Open at the Drama Factory

The quartet of Cape Town musicians will deliver a high-octane performance of Stones classics.

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GIMME SHELTER - A NIGHT OF ROLLING STONES MUSIC to Open at the Drama Factory

The Drama Factory will feature the sound of The Rolling Stones on Thursday 26 November, when four of Cape Town's finest musicians unite to once again pay home to the world's longest-running rock 'n roll band and arguably one of the most influential bands of all time.

The acclaimed Gimme Shelter Band, featuring Jake Gunn, Ruben Gerritz, Jean Marais and Wouter Reyneke, renowned for sold-out performances across the Western Cape, promises an unforgettable night of iconic rock.

Following the success of their unplugged production, “A Night of Rolling Stones Music”, this powerhouse quartet returns with an electrifying fully electric show that promises to be nothing short of exhilarating! Stones followers can anticipate a performance of all their beloved anthems, including “Jumpin' Jack Flash”, “Honky Tonk Woman”, “Satisfaction”, “Paint It Black” , “Wild Horses”, alongside a few carefully chosen deep cuts.

The synergy and artistry of these four seasoned performers and their musical spectacular “Gimme Shelter Band: A Night of Rolling Stones Music”, have consistently wowed audiences, earning positive reviews.

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