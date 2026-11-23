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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Emma Amber - CALL ME A DIVA - Drama Factory 94%

Anzio September - PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 4%

Sbuja Dywili - SCOTT - Baxter Theatre Centre 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Angelica Hattingh - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL - Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 85%

Duane Alexander - MAMMA MIA! - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 13%

Sonwa Sakuba - AFRIKA SINGS! THE LATE LEGENDS - Isithatha Theatre 1%

Best Dance Production

BEYOND THE WAVES - Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 55%

AVATAR - Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 25%

WGRUV HIGHLIGHTS - Homecoming Centre & Roodepoort Theatre 20%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Byron Bure - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL - Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 83%

Janice Honeyman - MAMMA MIA! - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 6%

FRED ABRAHAMSE - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Theatre on the Bay 4%

Rusty Mowery - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 4%

Sonwa Sakuba - DANGER IN THE DARK - Arena Theatre 1%

Tania Nardini - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Teatro at Montecasino 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Zubayr Charles - PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 54%

Carlo Daniels - BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE - Baxter Theatre Centre 27%

Sonwa Sakuba - IDAYIMANI ICHOLWA ELUTHULINI - Alexander Playhouse 12%

Morapeleng Molekoa - SCOTT - Baxter Theatre Centre 8%

Best Ensemble

FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL - Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 64%

CALL ME A DIVA - Drama Factory 24%

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 4%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Theatre on the Bay 3%

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Teatro at Montecasino 3%

MAMMA MIA! - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 3%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kieran McGregor - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 56%

Denis Hutchison - MAMMA MIA! - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 29%

Franky Steyn - BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE - Baxter Theatre Centre 15%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Casey Wallace - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL - Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 82%

Daniel Butcher-Geddes - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 7%

JOSE DIAS - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Theatre on the Bay 6%

Kevin Kraak - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Teatro at Montecasino 4%

Best Musical

FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL - Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 81%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Theatre on the Bay 7%

MAMMA MIA! - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 5%

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Teatro at Montecasino 3%

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 3%

Best Musical

FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL - Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 81%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Theatre on the Bay 7%

MAMMA MIA! - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 5%

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Teatro at Montecasino 3%

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 3%

Best New Play Or Musical

CALL ME A DIVA - Drama Factory 85%

PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 14%

BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE - Baxter Theatre Centre 2%

Best Performer In A Musical

Emma Amber - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL - Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 69%

Ethan Saunders - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL - Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 17%

Samantha Peo - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Theatre on the Bay 5%

Jonathan Roxmouth - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Theatre on the Bay 3%

Jonathan Roxmouth - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Teatro at Montecasino 3%

Leah Mari - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 3%

Amra-Faye Wright - MAMMA MIA! - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 1%

Best Play

PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 78%

SCOTT - Baxter Theatre Centre 13%

BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE - Baxter Theatre Centre 9%

Best Play

PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 78%

SCOTT - Baxter Theatre Centre 13%

BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE - Baxter Theatre Centre 9%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jaquie Reed - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL - Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 97%

Carlo Daniels - BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE - Baxter Theatre Centre 2%

Sonwa Sakuba - DANGER IN THE DARK - Arena Theatre 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Classen - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 58%

David Classen - MAMMA MIA! - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 42%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kirsten Pienaar - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL - Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 50%

William Young - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL - Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 33%

Tiaan Rautenbach - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 6%

Lindy Abromowitz Sachs - MAMMA MIA! - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 4%

Samantha Peo - MAMMA MIA! - Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 4%

KATE NORMINGTON - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Theatre on the Bay 3%

Favorite Local Theatre

Homecoming Centre 38%

Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 35%

Drama Factory 23%

Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 5%

The race is on for the South Africa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 81% 2 A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 7% 3 MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 5% 4 CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 3% 5 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 3% Best Play 1 PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 78% 2 SCOTT Baxter Theatre Centre 13% 3 BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE Baxter Theatre Centre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Homecoming Centre 38% 2 Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 35% 3 Drama Factory 23% 4 Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Emma Amber - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 69% 2 Ethan Saunders - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 17% 3 Samantha Peo - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 5% 4 Jonathan Roxmouth - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 3% 5 Jonathan Roxmouth - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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