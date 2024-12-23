Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; Theatre on the Bay Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Duane Alexander, Anna Olivier and Naoline Quinzin - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 22%

Kerith Coulson - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 18%

Duane Alexander - MAMMA MIA - Artscape 12%

Duane Alexander - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 10%

Catherine Russell - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 8%

Duane Alexander - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 7%

Jared Schaedler - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 7%

Simone Mann Burden - COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon 6%

Duane Alexander - SOUND OF MUSIC - Artscape 4%

Duane Alexander, Anna Olivier and Naoline Quinzin - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Niall Griffin - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 29%

Nicky Enticott - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 16%

Nicky Enticott - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 14%

Mariska Meyer - PETER PAN - Joburg Theatre 8%

Marna Wright - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 8%

Nicky Enticott - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 7%

Niall Griffin - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 7%

Marna Wright - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 5%

Nicky Enticott and Caryn Kingwill - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 5%



Best Dance Production

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 47%

RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 30%

SALT - Baxter Theatre 11%

FRAGMENTS - The Outlore Base 6%

URBAN CIRCUS - The Teatro 4%

ABSINTHE - The Outlore Base 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Sylvaine Strike - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 26%

Faeron Wheeler - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 23%

Anton Luitingh - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 19%

Kyla Thorburn - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 14%

Anton Luitingh - HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 6%

Steven Stead - COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 6%

Janice Honeyman - PETER PAN PANTO - Joburg Theatre 5%

Daniel Buckland - URBAN CIRCUS - The Teatro, Montecasino 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Weare - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 33%

Wayne Anthony Ronne - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - The Masque Theatre 12%

Barbara Basel - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 12%

Kimberley Buckle - BAKED SHAKESPEARE PRESENTS THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - The Outlore Base 11%

Savannah Steyn - EXTREME LENGTHS - Baxter Theatre 9%

Wayne Ronne - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 7%

Stephan Fourie - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - The Masque Theatre 6%

Christine Kaye - VALENTINE SOIREE - A LIFETIME OF LOVE - Masque Theatre 4%

Sue Diepeveen - YOUR PERFECT LIFE - Theatre on the Square 2%

Louis Viljoen - THE SIN DRINKERS - Baxter Theatre 2%

Adrian Collins - KING GEORGE - Theatre on the Square 2%



Best Ensemble

SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 23%

MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 15%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 10%

BAKED SHAKESPEARE PRESENTS THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - The Outlore Base 9%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 7%

RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 7%

THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - The Masque Theatre 7%

MAMMA MIA - Artscape 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 6%

PETER PAN PANTO - Joburg Theatre 3%

COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 3%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 3%

URBAN CIRCUS - The Teatro 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Niall Griffin - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 36%

Faeron Wheeler - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 13%

Gabriel Goldstien - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 10%

Gary Fargher - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 7%

Gary Fargher - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 6%

Niall Griffin - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 6%

Andrew Timm - PETER PAN PANTO - Joburg Theatre 5%

Tina le Roux - COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 5%

Gabriel Goldstien - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 4%

Gail Fargher - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 4%

Kieran McGregor - THE SIN DRINKERS - Baxter Theatre 3%

Gary Fargher - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Anton Luitingh & Amy Campbell - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 60%

Aidan Lewis - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 30%

Dale Ray - PETER PAN - Joburg Theatre 10%



Best Musical

SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 38%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 15%

RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 14%

RAPUNZEL - The Masque Theatre 10%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 9%

COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 5%

PETER PAN PANTO - Joburg Theatre 5%

VINCENT - Theatre on the Square 4%



Best Musical

SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 38%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 15%

RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 14%

RAPUNZEL - The Masque Theatre 10%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 9%

COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 5%

PETER PAN PANTO - Joburg Theatre 5%

VINCENT - Theatre on the Square 4%



Best New Play Or Musical

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 20%

HOLLYWOOD - Theatre on the Bay 18%

MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 16%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 14%

RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 7%

EXTREME LENGTHS - Baxter Theatre 6%

THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 4%

A STAR IS BORN - JUDY GARLAND STORY - Theatre on the Square 3%

THE KINGS OF BROKEN THINGS - Baxter Theatre 3%

ILE - Theatre on the Square 2%

KING GEORGE - Theatre on the Square 2%

THE SIN DRINKERS - Baxter Theatre 2%

VALENTINE SOIREE - A LIFETIME OF LOVE - Masque Theatre 1%

BLOED OF STRAWBERRY JAM: A PLAY WITHIN A PLAY WITHIN A MUSICAL - Die Centurion Teater 1%

MAD ABOUT THE BOYS - Theatre on the Square 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Dylan Janse van Rensburg - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 24%

Scarlett Pay - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 16%

Andrew Munnik - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 12%

Brittany Smith - SOUND OF MUSIC - Artscape 7%

Gianluca Gironi - MAMMA MIA - Artscape 6%

Ashley Scott - SOUND OF MUSIC - Artscape 4%

Jaime Uranovsky - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 4%

Lara Fouche - RAPUNZEL - The Masque Theatre 4%

Jamie Uranovski - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 3%

Lisa Bobbert - COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 3%

Nina Lewis - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 3%

Noah de Villiers - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 3%

Bryony Bosman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 3%

Virtuous Kandemiri - PETER PAN - Joburg Theatre 3%

Christine Thonissen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 2%

David Arnold Johnson - PETER PAN - Joburg Theatre 1%

Sandi Dlangalala - PETER PAN - Joburg Theatre 1%

Kiruna-Lind Devar - PETER PAN - Joburg Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Sarah-Kate Bergstedt - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 20%

Dylan Janse Van Rensburg - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 19%

Laura Kelly - BAKED SHAKESPEARE PRESENTS THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - The Outlore Base 9%

Emily Child - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 8%

Wayne Ronne - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 4%

Nawaal Adams - EXTREME LENGTHS - Baxter Theatre 4%

Kerith Coulson - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - The Masque Theatre 3%

Kerith Coulson - GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 3%

Atandwa Kani - OTHELLO - Baxter Theatre 3%

Albert Pretorius - OTHELLO - Baxter Theatre 3%

Aaron Mcllroy - A VEGAN KILLED MY MARRIAGE - Theatre on the Square 2%

Jason Bailey - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 2%

Lara Serene Fouche - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 2%

Shannon Esra - MY LEFT BREAST - Theatre on the Square 2%

Sarah Wolhuter - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 2%

Katherine Fillmore - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 2%

Alex Silberbauer - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 2%

Faeron Wheeler - YOUR PERFECT LIFE - Theatre on the Square 1%

Brent Palmer - KING GEORGE - Theatre on the Square 1%

Gwendolen Ward - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 1%

Emma Kotze - THE SIN DRINKERD - Baxter Theatre 1%

Tanya Smith - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 1%

Tara Lee - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 1%

Erika Breytenbach-Marais - YOUR PERFECT LIFE - Theatre on the Square 1%

Bernie Jacobs - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 1%



Best Play

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 33%

MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 18%

BAKED SHAKESPEARE PRESENTS TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Baked Shakespeare 13%

GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 12%

THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 6%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 6%

EXTREME LENGTHS - Baxter Theatre 5%

A VEGAN KILLED MY MARRIAGE - Theatre on the Square 2%

ILE - Theatre on the Square 2%

YOUR PERFECT LIFE - Theatre on the Square 1%

THE SIN DRINKERS - Baxter Theatre 1%

KING GEORGE - Theatre on the Square 1%



Best Play

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 33%

MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 18%

BAKED SHAKESPEARE PRESENTS TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Baked Shakespeare 13%

GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 12%

THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 6%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 6%

EXTREME LENGTHS - Baxter Theatre 5%

A VEGAN KILLED MY MARRIAGE - Theatre on the Square 2%

ILE - Theatre on the Square 2%

YOUR PERFECT LIFE - Theatre on the Square 1%

THE SIN DRINKERS - Baxter Theatre 1%

KING GEORGE - Theatre on the Square 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Niall Griffin - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 38%

Savannah Steyn - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 16%

Anika Prins - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 14%

Niall Griffin - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 9%

Daniella Mizrachi. - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 9%

Mel Motto-Ros - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 8%

Greg King - COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 6%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Claasens - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 27%

Gabriel Goldstien - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 19%

Gianluca Gironi - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 19%

Aidan Lewis - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 16%

Mark Mwaba - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 10%

Anika Prins - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tatum Coleman - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 18%

Wayne Ronne - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 10%

Noa Duckitt - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 10%

Gianluca Gironi - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 9%

Helen Maslin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 7%

Leah Mari - COMPANY - Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 7%

Jaime Uranovsky - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 5%

Natalie Robbie - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 5%

Simon Thompson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Artscape 5%

Jodi Lewis - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 4%

Kerith Coulson - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 4%

Francis Chouler - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 4%

Lara Serene Fouche - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 4%

Ben Voss - PETER PAN PANTO - Joburg Theatre 4%

Jaime Uranovsky - RAPUNZEL - The Masque Theatre 3%

Luke Bollman - RAPUNZEL - Masque Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

John Conrad Viljoen - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre on the Bay 25%

Noa Duckitt - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 12%

James Stoffberg - BAKED SHAKESPEARE PRESENTS THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - The Outlore Base 11%

Lara Fouche - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 10%

Bridget Mullins - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - The Masque Theatre 8%

Christine Swanepoel - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 7%

Jayden Dickson - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Theatre on the Bay 6%

Alex Silberbauer - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 5%

Linda Steele - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 4%

Rochelle Klassens - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 4%

Beverley Walsh - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 3%

Caroux Nel - MURDER ON THE NILE - Masque Theatre 3%

Brendon Alexander - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Masque Theatre 2%

David-John Templeton - THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Masque Theatre 0%



Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre on the Bay 29%

Masque Theatre 23%

Artscape 20%

Baxter Theatre Masambe 8%

The Outlore Base 7%

The Teatro, Montecasino 5%

Joburg Theatre 2%

Theatre on the Square 2%

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre 1%

Kaapstad Toneelhuis 1%

Die Centurion Teater 1%

Theatre Arts 1%



Comments