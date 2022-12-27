Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards; The Guild Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld South Africa Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Daniel Anderson - MAD ABOUT THE BOYS - The Drama Factory 20%

Amy Campbell - YOUR SONG - Theatre On The Bay 18%

Kerry Hiles - A STAR IS BORN - THE RISE AND FALL OF JUDY GARLAND - The Drama Factory 12%

Natasha Sutherland - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay 12%

Alison Hillstead - DAMSEL IN DISTRESS - The Drama Factory 7%

Stuart Brown - DEFENDING THE GAY MAN - Sixty-Nine Theatre 7%

Kerry Hiles - THE STORY OF EVA CASSIDY - Kalkbay Theatre 6%

Noluthando Dlamini - BURN BABY BURN - Sixty nine theatre 6%

Bryan Schimmel - MORE THAN A HANDFUL - Theatre on the Square 3%

Erika Marais - DIE GOEIE PA - The Drama Factory 3%

Tannah Levick - BURN BABY BURN - SixtyNine Theatre 3%

Sue Diepeveen - SO YOU WANT TO BE A TROPHY WIFE? - Theatre on the Square 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Zelné Anderson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 54%

Stephanie McCulloch - CINDERELLA - The Masque 46%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Sonwa Sakuba - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 50%

Nicole Windell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre 37%

Nicol Sheraton - CINDERELLAS - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 13%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Girffin - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre on the Bay 71%

Craig Leo - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 29%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Judy Raffen & Amanda Bothma - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre 64%

Bronwen Lovegrove - JANICE HONEYMAN PANTOMIME - CINDERELLA - Joburg Theatre 20%

Brett de Groot - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 16%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Julie Dickson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Table View Primary (The Drama Lab) 81%

Anastasia Vorisek - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 11%

Faeron Wheeler - CINDERELLA - The Masque 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Amanda Bothma - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 36%

Amanda Bothma - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre 32%

Daniel Keith Geddes - HOW TO DATE LIKE A F@#$%*! GROWNUP - Gate 69 13%

Janice Honeyman - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 13%

Brett de Groot - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 6%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Chris Weare - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 56%

Chris Weare - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the BayTheatre on the Bay 28%

Johan van der Merwe - CAREFUL - Milnerton Playhouse 9%

Werner Asher Steffen - SO...THAT HAPPENED - Milnerton Playhouse 6%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Sylvaine Strike - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINA WOLFE - Theatre on the Bay 33%

Gina Shmukler - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay 25%

Lizz Meiring - HANS STEEK DIE RUBICON OOR - Centurion theatre 17%

Sylvaine Strike - THE KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Baxter Theatre 10%

Alan Swerdlow - MORE THAN A HANDFUL - Theatre on the Square 9%

Tara Notcutt - OOM BEY MY PA - Artscape 7%



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

YOUR SONG - Theatre on the Bay 55%

DEFENDING THE GAY MAN - Sixty Nine Theatre And Bar 26%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 12%

BURN BABY BURN - Sixty Nine Theatre and Bar 8%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theartre 30%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre 22%

YOUR SONG - Theatre on the Bay 12%

DEFENDING THE GAY MAN - Sixty Nine Theatre and Bar 8%

FIREFLY - Baxter 6%

CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 6%

WIE HYG SO - South african state theatre 6%

ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 5%

HOW TO DATE LIKE A F@#$%*! GROWNUP - Gate 69 3%

RUINED - Market theatre 3%

PALEGI - South african state theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Faheem Bardein - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre on the Bay 54%

Patrick Curtis - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 30%

Patrick Curtis - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay 16%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Amanda Bothma - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 46%

Oliver Hauser - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay 30%

Amanda Bothma - VINCENT, THE CABARET - Makanda National Arts Festival 24%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Nathan Johannisen & Akhona Zizipho Nkinti - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 58%

Germaine Gamiet - MAD ABOUT THE BOYS - The Drama Factory 23%

Dale Ray - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 10%

Daniel Geddes - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 9%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Table View Primary (The Drama Lab) 67%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 20%

CINDERELLA - The Masque 13%



Best Musical (Professional)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 48%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Guild Theatre 32%

CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 13%

ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 8%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

JOSEPH AND THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Table View Primary (The Drama Lab) 85%

CINDERELLA - The Masque 11%

SO...THAT HAPPENED - Milnerton Playhouse 4%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

FIREFLY - Theatre on the Bay 46%

PLESIERENGEL - Centurion theatre 16%

HOW TO DATE LIKE A F@#$%*! GROWNUP - Gate 69 14%

ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 12%

HANS STEEK DIE RUBICON OOR - Centurion theatre 7%

OOM BEY MY PA - Artscape 4%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Matt Blerk - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Table View Primary (The Drama Lab) 72%

Simoné de Jager - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 11%

Leo Gumede - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 9%

Jordan Good - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 6%

Chloé van Heyningen - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 3%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Bathandwa Diniso - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 35%

Dikelo Mamiala - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 19%

Mava Gqeba - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 17%

Ben Voss - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 14%

Brett de Groot - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 8%

Desmond Dube - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 6%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Gerard van Rooyen - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 22%

Gianluca Gironi - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay 19%

Skye Themeda Goss - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay 17%

Léa Blerk - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 17%

Leah Mari - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay 17%

Allen Chambers - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 4%

Lizanne Peters - SO...THAT HAPPENED - Milnerton Playhouse 4%

Gillian Vosloo - CAREFUL - Milnerton Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Sylvaine Strike - FIREFLY - The Baxter 29%

Ruan Wessels - PLESIERENGEL - Centurion theatre 17%

Robyn Scott - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Theatre on the Bay 13%

Alan Committie - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOLF - Theatre on the Bay 11%

Sharon Spiegel-Wagner - THE DEAD TINDER SOCIETY - Theatre on the Bay 11%

Andrew Buckland - FIREFLY - The Baxter 8%

Charlie Bouguenon - HANS STEEK DIE RUBICON OOR - Centurion theatre 5%

Allen Committie - WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Theatre on the Bay 4%

Robert Hindley - OOM BEY MY PA - Artscape 2%

Ira Blanckenberg - OOM BEY MY PA - Artscape 0%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

STUPID FUC*ING BIRD - TTheatre on the Bay 52%

THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay 41%

SO... THAT HAPPENED - Milnerton Playhouse 6%



Best Play (Professional)

FIREFLY - The Baxter 35%

SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay 22%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOLF - Theatre on the Bay 17%

PLESIERENGEL - Centurion theatre 15%

RUINED - Market theatre 5%

HANS STEEK DIE RUBICON OOR - Centurion theatre 4%

OOM BEY MY PA - Artscape 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Niall Girffin - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Theatre on the Bay 40%

Nadine Minnaar - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Theatre on the Bay 25%

Craig Leo - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 20%

Craig Leo - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay 16%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Amanda Bothma & Robin Palm - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 42%

Wolf Britz - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Theatre on the Bay 14%

Wolf Britz - FIREFLY - The Baxter 14%

Amanda Bothma - MAD ABOUT THE BOYS - The Drama Factory 12%

Andrew Timm - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 10%

Brett de Groot - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 8%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Nathan Johannisen & Akhona Zizipho Nkinti - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 60%

Dom Lennon - YOUR SONG - Theatre On The Bay 24%

Franco Prinsloo - PLESIERENGEL - Centurion theatre 14%

Robert Hindley - OOM BEY MY PA - Artscape 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Lericia van Zyl - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 38%

Katiso Moloi - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 28%

Qhawe Soroshi - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 23%

Tumisha Nkadimeng - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre on the Square, Sandton 11%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Akhona Zizipho Nkinti - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 47%

Dalindlebo Mgweba - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Baxter Theatre 19%

Kyle Grant - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 16%

Dolly Louw - CINDERELLA - PANTOMIME - Joburg Theatre 8%

Daniel Geddes - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 6%

Louise Duhain - ELTON: THE EXPERIENCE - The Theatre Linden 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Austin Tshikoso - THE SEAGULL - Theatre on the Bay 38%

Anna Olivier - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 26%

Miguel De Sampaio - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Theatre on the Bay 25%

Shaun Saal - SO...THAT HAPPENED - Milnerton Playhouse 11%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Berenice Barbier - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOLF - Theatre on the Bay 40%

Sanda Shandu - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Theatre on the Bay 26%

Sven Ruygrok - BEAUTY QUEEN ON LEENANE - t/heatre on the Square 15%

Natania van Heerden - WIE HYG SO - South african state theatre 8%

Hanli Rolfes - WIE HYG SO - South african Statr theatre 6%

Gerben Kamper - WIE HYG SO - South african state theatre 5%

