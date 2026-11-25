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Comedian and Ventriloquist Conrad Koch Will Bring CHESTER'S GOT TALENT to Cape Town
Following its Gold Ovation Award at the 2026 National Arts Festival, the puppet talent show's Cape Town run features Chester Missing and an audience-judged format.
South African comedian, award-winning ventriloquist and Comic's Choice Award winner Conrad Koch will bring his production, Chester's Got Talent, to the Homecoming Centre from 21 December 2026 to 3 January 2027.
Following a successful national tour and an award-winning run at the 2026 National Arts Festival, where Chester's Got Talent received the prestigious Gold Ovation Award, Koch is bringing his unique brand of comedy, outrageous puppet personalities and unpredictable audience participation to the Mother City.
Offering a refreshing alternative for festive-season entertainment, Chester's Got Talent is a clean, family-friendly comedy show that brings audiences together for an evening of laughter. While Koch's best-known puppet, Chester Missing, is famous for his sharp observations and outspoken personality, this production takes a lighter approach, making it an enjoyable experience for the whole family.
'There's enough serious stuff happening in the world,' says Koch. 'This is about bringing people together and having a good time. And if you're going to have an opinion about Chester, you might as well tell him to his face.'
But this isn't your average talent competition.
The contestants are puppets. And the audience is the judge.
At the heart of Chester's Got Talent is a live puppet talent show where audiences get to decide who has what it takes to make it big. From questionable musical performances to unexpected characters and ridiculous on-stage antics, the show promises a comedy experience where absolutely anything can happen.
"It's a talent show, but with a slight difference. The contestants are all puppets, and some of them are seriously overconfident about their abilities. The audience gets to decide who's talented, who's terrible and who should probably find another hobby," Koch explains.
And with Chester Missing involved, keeping things under control was never really an option.
South Africa's famously outspoken puppet is joined by a cast of bizarre and hilarious characters, each convinced they deserve their moment in the spotlight.
The Contestants Include:
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Gunter the German Mosquito, showing off his questionable xylophone skills.
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Hilton the Ostrich, a dramatic bird attempting to make his mark as a singer.
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DJ Hoodie, the puppet who actually DJs.
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Mr Dixon, a high school teacher who thinks he can outdo Conrad at ventriloquism.
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Paul die Krokodil, bringing his own brand of puppet mischief.
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And a few unexpected surprises, including human puppets pulled straight from the audience.
For Koch, the show's interactive format is what makes every performance different.
"Chester's Got Talent is what happens when your puppets stop listening to you. The audience gets to be the judges, so they're not just watching a show, they're part of it. You never quite know what the audience is going to say, or what Chester is going to do with it," Koch adds.
Chester, naturally, has a different perspective.
'I am obviously the star. Conrad is just the guy holding me.'
The result is a fast-paced, feel-good comedy experience that combines Koch's trademark ventriloquism, character comedy and satire with the energy of a live talent competition. With its clean, family-friendly humour and interactive format, the production offers an opportunity for families and comedy lovers of all ages to enjoy a night out together.
The Cape Town performances come during an exciting year for Koch. Alongside the Gold Ovation Award for Chester's Got Talent at the National Arts Festival, he also took home the Comic's Choice Award for Innovation in Comedy and received a nomination for the Impact Creator Award at the Content Creator Awards.
With more than 130 million TikTok views and two International Emmy nominations, Koch has built a career around pushing the boundaries of comedy, ventriloquism and digital content. His most recognisable creation, Chester Missing, has become a cultural figure in his own right.
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