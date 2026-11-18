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Cape Town City Ballet will enter its 93rd year in 2027. The season will open in January with a triple bill presented at the Maynardville Open Air Festival from 27 to 30 January. Learn more about the upcoming season!

Says Tracy Li, Artistic Director of Cape Town City Ballet, '2027 is a year that honours the great traditions of classical ballet while embracing new creative voices and investing in future generations. Audiences can expect a repertoire that reflects the spirit of our company as we pay homage to heritage, embrace newness and continue to look confidently towards the future.”

NOIR

Audiences are invited to enjoy an evening of dance under the stars, beginning with SWAN LAKE ACT lll, featuring the seductive BLACK SWAN, Odile in one of classical ballet’s most iconic roles. This is followed by a poignant pas de deux from David Nixon CBE’s DRACULA. The programme culminates in the world premiere of BOLERO, a bespoke, bold new work by choreographic duo Chesney Stanfield and Emile Petersen - The Gain Collective - set to Ravel’s exhilarating score. From classical brilliance to contemporary innovation, Noir promises an evocative celebration of dance, drama and artistry.

LUNCH HOUR CONCERT

On 2 March, the company invites audiences to a special , free concert at Artscape, offering a delightful midday escape into the world of ballet. This exclusive programme will provide a preview of the upcoming productions La Traviata-The Ballet and The Sleeping Beauty, alongside highlights from Bolero. Presented in an intimate setting, the concert offers an opportunity to experience the artistry, elegance and expressive beauty of ballet.

LA TRAVIATA – THE BALLET

From 12 to 28 March, Cape Town City Ballet presents Veronica Paeper’s ballet at Artscape, bringing a story of passionate love, heartbreaking sacrifice and enduring romance to the stage. Through exquisite choreography and compelling storytelling, this captivating production (formerly billed as Camille) explores a poignant love story challenged by the expectations and prejudices of society, set to a magnificent score featuring music inspired by Giuseppe Verdi’s celebrated opera. Choreographed by Veronica Paeper, with sets and costumes designed by Peter Cazalet, the production will be accompanied by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Brandon Phillips.

BUDDING BALLERINAS & ASPIRING DANSEURS

The company’s commitment to nurturing young talent continues in May with a series of specially curated workshops introducing children to the magic of ballet. Designed to encourage creativity, confidence and self-expression, the workshops offer young dancers the opportunity to explore movement in a fun, welcoming and nurturing environment, whether taking their first steps in ballet or developing existing skills. The workshops take place from 8 to 15 May 2026 with all details on the CTCB website and social media pages.

THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

A much-loved cornerstone of the classical ballet repertoire returns to the Artscape Opera House from 10 to 20 June. A timeless fairytale set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score, the ballet continues to captivate audiences across generations. Featuring sumptuous costumes, exquisite choreography and some of the most celebrated music in ballet, this production promises a spectacular theatrical experience.

CENTRE STAGE – DANCING INTO THE FUTURE

In celebration of National Youth Day, 16 June, the Artscape Opera House hosts one spectacular evening. Bringing together more than 300 dancers from 20 studios across seven diverse genres, this dynamic showcase celebrates the creativity, dedication and passion of South Africa’s dance community. From classical ballet to contemporary dance and beyond, the stage will come alive with energy, diversity and exceptional talent. Presented under the patronage of former Cape Town City Ballet principal dancer Laura Bosenberg, alongside Sannette van der Mescht, this special fundraising event supports the continued growth and sustainability of the company.

Between August and October, Cape Town City Ballet will present a short season of contrasting works, offering audiences a fresh perspective on the versatility and expressive range of ballet. Further details will be announced in due course.

THE NUTCRACKER – YOUTH PRODUCTION

In September, the production comes to the Joseph Stone Auditorium on 18 September 2027. Following the success of Coppélia in 2026, CTCB once again joins forces with the Eoan Group and two other dance studios to showcase emerging South African dance talent in a collaborative artistic journey. Set to Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score, this magical production offers audiences a glimpse of a new generation of dancers as CTCB broadens access to this extraordinary art form.

CINDERELLA

Veronica Paeper’s production, from 10 to 30 December at Artscape, brings CTCB’s year to an enchanting close. This much-loved fairytale ballet is filled with romance, humour and festive magic, featuring Veronica Paeper’s enchanting choreography. It’s a treat for the whole family and an enchanting conclusion to CTCB’s year.

The company extends its sincere gratitude to its valued sponsors, donors and partners, whose generosity and continued commitment make it possible to bring enthralling ballet productions to the stage, nurture emerging talent and share the transformative power of dance with audiences and communities across South Africa. Particular appreciation is extended to its principal stakeholders: the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, the Christian L. Marais Trust and the Artscape Theatre Centre. Their collective support remains integral to sustaining Cape Town City Ballet’s artistic legacy and the shaping of its future.

The race is on for the South Africa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 47% 2 MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 27% 3 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 13% 4 CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 7% 5 FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 7% Best Play 1 PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 100% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 67% 2 Homecoming Centre 17% 3 Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 17% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Roxmouth - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 25% 2 Leah Mari - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 25% 3 Amra-Faye Wright - MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 13% 4 Emma Amber - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 13% 5 Ethan Saunders - THE FIREBIRD Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 13% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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