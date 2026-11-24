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Following a positive response and with tickets selling fast since bookings opened, Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB) has added three extra performances to its upcoming season of the much-loved festive favourite, The Nutcracker, at Artscape on 17 December at 7pm, 27 December at 4pm and 29 November at 7pm.

Opening on 11 December, this enchanting production promises all the wonder, romance and festive magic that has made The Nutcracker a timeless holiday tradition.

Leading the season will be Principal ballerina Hannah Ward as the Sugar Plum Fairy with Leading Principal Leusson Muniz as her Prince, alongside a stellar CTCB cast in feature and corps de ballet roles.

Audiences can also look forward to the glorious Tchaikovsky score played live by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra for selected performances, further adding to the wonder of this traditional classic.

With the season already selling fast and three additional opportunities now available to experience this all-time-family favourite, audiences are urged not to wait. advance booking is highly recommended by going online and calling 0214217695.

The race is on for the South Africa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 81% 2 A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 7% 3 MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 5% 4 CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 3% 5 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 3% Best Play 1 PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 78% 2 SCOTT Baxter Theatre Centre 13% 3 BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE Baxter Theatre Centre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Homecoming Centre 38% 2 Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 35% 3 Drama Factory 23% 4 Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Emma Amber - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 69% 2 Ethan Saunders - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 17% 3 Samantha Peo - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 5% 4 Jonathan Roxmouth - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 3% 5 Jonathan Roxmouth - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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