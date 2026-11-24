"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Cape Town City Ballet Adds Three Shows to THE NUTCRACKER
Hannah Ward and Leusson Muniz lead the cast at Artscape, with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra playing Tchaikovsky's score live for select performances.
Following a positive response and with tickets selling fast since bookings opened, Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB) has added three extra performances to its upcoming season of the much-loved festive favourite, The Nutcracker, at Artscape on 17 December at 7pm, 27 December at 4pm and 29 November at 7pm.
Opening on 11 December, this enchanting production promises all the wonder, romance and festive magic that has made The Nutcracker a timeless holiday tradition.
Leading the season will be Principal ballerina Hannah Ward as the Sugar Plum Fairy with Leading Principal Leusson Muniz as her Prince, alongside a stellar CTCB cast in feature and corps de ballet roles.
Audiences can also look forward to the glorious Tchaikovsky score played live by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra for selected performances, further adding to the wonder of this traditional classic.
With the season already selling fast and three additional opportunities now available to experience this all-time-family favourite, audiences are urged not to wait. advance booking is highly recommended by going online and calling 0214217695.
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