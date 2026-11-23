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As Ramadan approaches, Cape Town audiences will have an opportunity to come together through the beauty of nasheed when Quloob Un Nur presents Awaiting The Crescent at The Baxter Theatre from 28 to 30 January 2027.

For the first time, Quloob Un Nur will bring its live nasheed performance to The Baxter Theatre, creating a space where music, faith and community come together ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

With performances beginning at 20:00 each evening, Awaiting The Crescent is centred on the anticipation that surrounds Ramadan, the anticipation of the crescent moon, the preparation of the heart and the excitement of coming together as a community.

The production offers audiences an opportunity to experience the distinctive beauty of nasheed through live singing while reflecting on the significance of the month ahead.

Nasheed is a form of devotional vocal music that has a long-standing place within Muslim communities. Through meaningful lyrics and vocal performance, nasheed can explore themes of faith, gratitude, devotion, hope and reflection. For Quloob Un Nur, bringing this art form to a theatre stage provides an opportunity to share its sound and meaning with audiences in a new setting.

The choice of The Baxter Theatre adds another dimension to the production. One of Cape Town's established performing arts venues, The Baxter has provided a platform for a diverse range of artists, productions and cultural experiences over the years. Awaiting The Crescent will bring the voices of Quloob Un Nur into this space, offering audiences an evening of live nasheed in a theatrical setting.

More than simply a concert, Awaiting The Crescent is intended to capture the feeling of the period leading up to Ramadan.

The title itself speaks to that sense of expectation. The crescent moon signals the beginning of a new month in the Islamic calendar, and its sighting marks the arrival of Ramadan. In the days leading up to it, there is a shared feeling of preparation and anticipation as families and communities get ready to welcome the month.

Quloob Un Nur's performance seeks to reflect that feeling through song.

The three-night run also creates an opportunity for members of the community to experience the production together. Families, friends and individuals can gather at The Baxter Theatre to enjoy an evening of nasheed while sharing in the anticipation of Ramadan.

The production is also an opportunity for audiences who may be less familiar with nasheed to experience the art form in a live setting. By presenting devotional singing on a recognised Cape Town theatre stage, Quloob Un Nur is opening the door for wider audiences to discover the musical and cultural tradition.

For Cape Town's Muslim community, Ramadan is a significant period of spiritual reflection, worship, generosity and togetherness. The weeks and days leading up to it can carry their own sense of excitement as communities prepare to welcome the month.

Awaiting The Crescent aims to create a moment to pause before Ramadan begins, to gather, listen and reflect.

The production also highlights the role of music and live performance in bringing people together. In a city as culturally diverse as Cape Town, performance spaces can provide opportunities for communities to share traditions, celebrate their identities and introduce audiences to different forms of artistic expression.

Through its live singing, Quloob Un Nur brings the spiritual themes of nasheed into this cultural space, offering audiences an experience that is both musical and rooted in faith.

With tickets priced at R180, Awaiting The Crescent will take place across three consecutive evenings, giving audiences multiple opportunities to attend ahead of Ramadan.

Whether attending with family, meeting friends or simply looking for a meaningful evening of live performance, audiences can expect an experience built around nasheed, reflection and community.

For Quloob Un Nur, performing at The Baxter Theatre represents an opportunity to share its voices with Cape Town audiences and create a collective experience around the anticipation of Ramadan.

As January draws to a close, Awaiting The Crescent invites audiences to look towards the month ahead and experience its anticipation together.

The race is on for the South Africa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 81% 2 A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 7% 3 MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 5% 4 CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 3% 5 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 3% Best Play 1 PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 78% 2 SCOTT Baxter Theatre Centre 13% 3 BRASSE, TOT LAAT TOE Baxter Theatre Centre 9% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Homecoming Centre 38% 2 Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 35% 3 Drama Factory 23% 4 Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Emma Amber - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 69% 2 Ethan Saunders - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 17% 3 Samantha Peo - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 5% 4 Jonathan Roxmouth - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 3% 5 Jonathan Roxmouth - CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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