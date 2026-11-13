AFRIKA SINGS! THE LATE LEGENDS to Celebrate African Music Legends in Cape Town

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This December, the award-winning Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts (SSIPA) proudly returns to Cape Town with their brand-new production, Afrika Sings – The Late Legends, on stage at Theatre Arts in Observatory from 12th – 19th December 2026.

Afrika Sings! The Late Legends is a powerful musical celebration of the voices that shaped the soundtrack of a continent. This dynamic revue honours some of Africa's most iconic and influential artists whose music, artistry and cultural impact continue to resonate long after their passing.

From iconic legends such as Brenda Fassie, Johnny Clegg, Mandoza and many more, audiences are taken on a journey through timeless songs that defined generations, inspired movements, and united communities.

Audiences will be taken on an unforgettable trip down memory lane enjoying iconic hits such as Stimela (Hugh Masekela), Thula Mama (Sibongile Khumalo), Osiyeza (Johnny Clegg), Paradise Road (Joy), Mbube (Solomon Linda) and many more.

More than a tribute concert, Afrika Sings! The Late Legends is a celebration of legacy, identity, and the enduring power of African music.

Following successful and sold out runs at the National Arts Festival and in Gqeberha, the production features electrifying vocals, vibrant choreography and performed by a 15-strong talented cast of students from the Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts (SSIPA), the production embodies SSIPA's commitment to excellence in performance, arts education and the preservation of African stories as it carries forward the voices of the legends while introducing their music to new audiences and generations.

Their voices may be gone, but their songs still sing.

Director & Choreographer Sonwa Sakuba states; 'I am incredibly excited to be bringing Afrika Sings! The Late Legends to Cape Town this December. This production is particularly close to my heart because it is about so much more than celebrating some of South Africa's greatest musical voices.

Through their music and the stories of their lives, we take audiences through the evolution of South African music, exploring the sounds, eras and influences that have shaped the music we know and love today.

But we also get to look at the people behind the music – their journeys, their successes, their struggles and the impact they had on the industry and the country.

For me, it is important that we continue telling these stories and introducing their music to younger generations. These artists gave us so much, and I am looking forward to celebrating their lives and legacies with Cape Town audiences this December.'

Afrika Sings! The Late Legends will be on stage at Theatre Arts in Observatory in Cape Town for ONE WEEK ONLY, from Saturday 12th December – Saturday 19th December, so don't delay and get your tickets now.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Saturday 12th December – 19h00

Monday 14th December – 14h00 & 19h00

Tuesday 15th December – 14h00 & 19h00

Thursday 17th December – 19h00

Friday 18th December – 19h00

Saturday 19th December – 14h00 & 19h00

Tickets are R150 and bookings are directly with Theatre Arts via their website at https://theatrearts.co.za

The show is 90 minutes in duration with an interval.

Theatre Arts is located at the Methodist Church Hall, corner Milton Road and Wesley Street, Observatory, 7925, Cape Town

CREATIVE TEAM

Director/Choreographer: Sonwa Sakuba

Musical Director: Imisebenziemihle Dumbisa

Set Design: Sonwa Sakuba & Jacques Du Plessis

Lighting Design: Frans Zunguze & Sonwa Sakuba

Sound Design: Lutho Boozier

Costume Design: Sonwa Sakuba & Judy Raffan

Ideal for all ages, this vibrant show, jam-packed with nostalgia, will delight you and fill your heart and is the perfect reason to gather friends and family together, to celebrate in the December holidays.

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