A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY FOR CHRISTMAS to Run at The Masque in Muizenberg

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A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story for Christmas will run at The Masque for a limited season from 11 to 20 December. Presented by The MasqueREP, the production draws directly from Dickens' original novella, remaining faithful to the language and spirit of the story while embracing a bold, imaginative theatrical approach.

Adapted and directed by Jeff Johnson, who was at the helm of the sold-out hit Little Shop of Horrors last year, the production offers a Christmas Carol that embraces its origins as a ghost story: haunting, funny, joyful and ultimately full of hope.

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story for Christmas follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he is confronted by the consequences of his past, the realities of his present and the possibility of a very different future.

Richard Higgs performs the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, joined by an ensemble of 28 young performers who bring more than 80 characters, spirits and shadows to life.

The energy and talent of the cast are also foregrounded with wonderful songs compiled by Co-Musical Directors Kay Mosiane and John McGuiness, who between them bring a wealth of expertise to the production. Mosiane is a seasoned music educator, performer and administrator who holds a BMus from Rhodes University. McGuiness has worked on 30 musicals in various roles including musical director, pit musician, and performer.

“With a large youth ensemble at its heart, the production presents a haunting and engaging theatrical encounter for its adult theatregoers while providing an entertaining experience for the whole family, whether audiences have grown up with Dickens' beloved tale or are discovering Scrooge and his ghosts for the first time,” says director Jeff Johnson.

“We have a selection of show times, with evening performances as well as early or late afternoon matinees, making sure there's a time for everyone.”

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story for Christmas will be presented at The Masque from 11 – 20 December.

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