"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
100 Johannesburg Students Star in THE MAJOR PRODUCTION Musical Film Premiere at Montecasino
Joshua Parker wrote the original song "You Are Enough," featuring vocals by young cast members from Johannesburg schools.
From Johannesburg North school classrooms to the red carpet at Montecasino, 100 students have helped bring The Major Production, an original South African musical film, to life alongside established entertainment industry professionals.
The young cast celebrated the film at a red-carpet premiere at Movies@ Montecasino, attended by more than 500 guests. The occasion marked a memorable milestone for the performers and the wider community that supported them.
The film was directed by Johannesburg-born filmmaker, actor and producer Cameron Scott, whose screen credits include Netflix's The Kissing Booth 3 and Triggered. A former Upstage student, Scott also co-founded Kingdom Creative Group with Proteas cricket star Kagiso Rabada.
Original music was created by Joshua Parker, a singer, pianist, recording artist, The Voice SA finalist and vocal coach at Upstage Concepts. Parker wrote the film's original song, 'You Are Enough', featuring vocals by young cast members and professionally recorded at Good Noise Productions. The song is available on major streaming platforms.
At its heart, The Major Production is a story about finding your voice, believing in yourself and discovering the courage to shine. For the students involved, that message also reflects the experience of creating and premiering their own film.
The project highlights the creativity, dedication and potential of young people from Johannesburg schools, while showcasing collaboration between emerging performers and experienced South African creatives.
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