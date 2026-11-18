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From Johannesburg North school classrooms to the red carpet at Montecasino, 100 students have helped bring The Major Production, an original South African musical film, to life alongside established entertainment industry professionals.

The young cast celebrated the film at a red-carpet premiere at Movies@ Montecasino, attended by more than 500 guests. The occasion marked a memorable milestone for the performers and the wider community that supported them.

The film was directed by Johannesburg-born filmmaker, actor and producer Cameron Scott, whose screen credits include Netflix's The Kissing Booth 3 and Triggered. A former Upstage student, Scott also co-founded Kingdom Creative Group with Proteas cricket star Kagiso Rabada.

Original music was created by Joshua Parker, a singer, pianist, recording artist, The Voice SA finalist and vocal coach at Upstage Concepts. Parker wrote the film's original song, 'You Are Enough', featuring vocals by young cast members and professionally recorded at Good Noise Productions. The song is available on major streaming platforms.

At its heart, The Major Production is a story about finding your voice, believing in yourself and discovering the courage to shine. For the students involved, that message also reflects the experience of creating and premiering their own film.

The project highlights the creativity, dedication and potential of young people from Johannesburg schools, while showcasing collaboration between emerging performers and experienced South African creatives.

The race is on for the South Africa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 41% 2 MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 35% 3 PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 12% 4 CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Teatro at Montecasino 6% 5 FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 6% Best Play 1 PLEASE, DON'T CALL ME MOFFIE Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 100% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 57% 2 Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace 29% 3 Homecoming Centre 14% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Jonathan Roxmouth - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Theatre on the Bay 22% 2 Leah Mari - PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Artscape Theatre, Cape Town & Teatro at Montecasino 22% 3 Amra-Faye Wright - MAMMA MIA! Artscape Theatre, Cape Town 11% 4 Emma Amber - FIRST DATE: THE MUSICAL Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 11% 5 Ethan Saunders - THE FIREBIRD Avalon Theatre, Homecoming Centre 11% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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