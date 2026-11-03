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Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards

Vote for your favorites through December 31st, 2026.

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Featured Topic BWW Regional Awards More Coverage Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards

Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

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South Dakota SHOWS

No Sex Please, We're British in South Dakota No Sex Please, We're British
Brookings Community Theatre (3/18-3/21)
Morning View Drive in South Dakota Morning View Drive
Black Hills Playhouse (8/08-8/14)
Goosebumps The Musical presented by The Premiere Playhouse in South Dakota Goosebumps The Musical presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (10/30-11/08)
Disaster! in South Dakota Disaster!
Black Hills Playhouse (7/18-8/01)
Clue in South Dakota Clue
Black Hills Playhouse (6/06-6/20)
These Shining Lives in South Dakota These Shining Lives
Mighty Corson Art Players (4/02-4/11)
& Juliet in South Dakota & Juliet
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (11/11-11/15)
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue in South Dakota Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Orpheum Theater Center (11/12-11/12) VIDEOS
Pick Your Poison in South Dakota Pick Your Poison
Mighty Corson Art Players (12/04-12/13)
Disney's The Little Mermaid in South Dakota Disney's The Little Mermaid
Brookings Community Theatre (8/05-8/15)
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