Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards; Washington Pavilion Leads Best Theatre Staff

Here are the current standings for Sioux Falls:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Bob Wendland 39%

Debbi Jones 21%

Rebekah Merriman 18%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Britza Studios 57%

Balleraena Dance STudio 43%

Best Ensemble

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 35%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - University of South Dakota - 2020 26%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 17%

Best Theatre Staff

Washington Pavilion 38%

The Good Night Theatre Collective 33%

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 29%

Dancer Of The Decade

Madeleine Ellis - FACE FORWARD - LiRa Dance Theatre Company - 2019 47%

Devin Basart - DAYTIME: A SOAP OPERA MUSICAL - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 29%

Mary Ridder - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 12%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Luke Tatge - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 31%

Bob Wendland - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts - 2017 27%

Joe Stollenwerk - CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 19%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Bob Wendland - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 82%

Ramondo Genna - RHINCEROUS - University of South Dakota - 2018 14%

Nick Castillo - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2014 5%

Favorite Social Media

The Good Night Theatre Collective 75%

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 20%

Brookings Community Theatre 5%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Matt Cook - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 41%

Matt Cook - THE GREATEST HITS CABARET - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 36%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 23%

Original Script Of The Decade

Luke Tatge - ALVIN FLETCHER'S SURPRISE 34TH BIRTHDAY PARTY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 41%

Ruth Sturm & Luke Tatge - DAVID & LUCY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2017 22%

Cassie Paradise - ANGELS AND DEAMONS - University of South Dakota - 2020 19%

Performer Of The Decade

Bob Wendland - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 29%

Molly Wilson - ALVIN FLETCHER'S SURPRISE 34TH BIRTHDAY PARTY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 16%

Jackson Whitaker - THE ECCENTRICITIES OF A NIGHTENGALE - University of South Dakota - 2019 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 54%

CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 25%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2018 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 62%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival - 2019 14%

RADIUM GIRLS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 14%

Set Design Of The Decade

Bob Wendland - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 58%

Victor E. Shonk - THREE SISTERS - University of South Dakota - 2018 19%

Bob Wendland - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2018 15%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Good Night Theatre Collective 37%

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 33%

University of South Dakota 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Ebrin Stanley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of South Dakota - 2016 23%

Simon Floss - DUDES SING THE DIVAS - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 23%

Devin Basart - DUDES SING THE DIVAS - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 19%

