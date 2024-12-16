Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards; DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID at Black Hills Playhouse Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Julia Jacobson - ROCK OF AGES - Fine Arts for Friedreich’s Ataxia 23%

Megan Gerlach - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Black Hills Playhouse 19%

Jay Bauman - ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 16%

Emily Wirkus - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - black hills playhouse 8%

Rachel Smith - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Magen Richeal - HAIR - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Rachel Smith - OKLAHOMA - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Betsy Gorham - HAIR - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Lisa Conlin - SPRING AWAKENING - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Deb Workman - RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Augustana University 3%

Kat Elgersma - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Augustana University 2%

McKenzie Kock - SWEENEY TODD - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

Emily Smith - LEGENDARY ADVENTURE - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

Whitney Rappana - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amber Marisa Cook - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Black Hills Playhouse 24%

Ellie Koerner - BOEING BOEING - Brookings Community Theatre 13%

Brittney Lewis - HAIR - The Premiere Playhouse 11%

Sarah Larson - SWEENEY TODD - The Good Night Theatre Collective 10%

Brittney Lewis - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Amber Marissa Cook - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - black hills playhouse 6%

Sara Curran Ice - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Black Hills Playhouse 5%

Jill Kruse - ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 5%

Brittney Lewis - OKLAHOMA! - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Lindsay Lindaman - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Good Night Theatre Collective 4%

Jordan Hagel - THIS IS MY BODY - Augustana University 4%

Krissy Schneshnikoff - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 3%

Morgan Moritz - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Augustana University 3%

Emma Arends - RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Augustana University 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lucas Schreck - ROCK OF AGES - Fine Arts for Friedreich’s Ataxia 21%

Emily Cherry Oliver - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Black Hills Playhouse 19%

Mike Thompson - ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 14%

Oliver Mayes - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 11%

Egla Hassan - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - The Black Hills Playhouse 8%

Oliver Maze - HAIR - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Bob Wendland - SPRING AWAKENING - The Goodnight Theatre Collective 4%

Matt Nesmith - OKLAHOMA! - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

John Boe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Rose Ann Hofland - SWEENEY TODD - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Dan Workman - RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Augustana University 3%

Whitney Rappana - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

Luke Tatge - LEGENDARY ADVENTURE - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Raimondo Genna - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - black hills playhouse 23%

Carrie McClanahan - BOEING BOEING - Brookings Community Theatre 16%

Oliver Mayes - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Premiere Playhouse 9%

Jayna Fitzsimmons - THIS IS MY BODY - Augustana University 9%

Brian Schipper - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - Mighty Corson Art Players 6%

Lary Etten - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Matt Nesmith - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Black Hills Playhouse 6%

Luke Tatge - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD RADIO PLAY - Good Night Theatre Collective 5%

Jayna Gearhart Fitzsimmons - HEARING - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Rachael Payne - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Good Night Theatre Collective 4%

Rebecca Bailey - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 4%

John Boe - DEATHTRAP - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

Jeff Larson - LOVE AND INFORMATION - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 2%

Jesse Jensen - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Theatre Lab 2%



Best Ensemble

ROCK OF AGES - Fine Arts for Friedreich’s Ataxia 16%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Black Hills Playhouse 12%

HAIR - The Premiere Playhouse 11%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - black hills playhouse 11%

BOEING BOEING - Brookings Community Theatre 10%

FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 9%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

THIS IS MY BODY - Augustana University 3%

CURTAIN CALL FOR A CURE - Fine Arts for Friedreich’s Ataxia 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 2%

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Augustana University 2%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Black Hills Playhouse 1%

DEATHTRAP - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 1%

SPRING AWAKENING - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD RADIO PLAY - Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

LOVE AND INFORMATION - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 0%

LEGENDARY ADVENTURE - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher George Haug - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Black Hills Playhouse 20%

Jay Bauman - ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 17%

Nick Zoia - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 15%

Corey Shelsta - HAIR - The Premiere Playhouse 9%

Matt Cook - SWEENEY TODD - The Good Night Theatre Collective 9%

Corey Shelsta - OKLAHOMA! - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Brittany Miranda - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Nadirah Muhammad - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - The Black Hills Playhouse 5%

Jacee Casarella - THIS IS MY BODY - Augustana University 5%

Matt Cook - SPRING AWAKENING - The Good Night Theatre Collective 4%

Nicholas Zoia - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

Matt Cook - LEGENDARY ADVENTURE - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Vonnie Houchin - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - The black hills playhouse 29%

Noah Stremmel - ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 20%

Ben Van Moer - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 17%

Clay Ackerman - HAIR - The Premiere Playhouse 14%

Jane Ruud - SWEENEY TODD - The Good Night Theatre Collective 10%

Jane Ruud - SPRING AWAKENING - The Good Night Theatre Collective 5%

Luke Tatge - LEGENDARY ADVENTURE - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Eric Miller - A CLASSIC ROCK CABARET - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%



Best Musical

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Black Hills Playhouse 19%

ROCK OF AGES - Fine Arts for Friedreich’s Ataxia 19%

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 14%

FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 11%

HAIR - The Premiere Playhouse 9%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Black Hills Playhouae 8%

OKLAHOMA! - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - black hills playhouse 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - The Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Augustana University 2%

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Augustana University 1%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

LEGENDARY ADVENTURE - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0



Best New Play Or Musical

THIS IS MY BODY - Augustana University 37%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD RADIO PLAY - Good Night Theatre Collective 24%

COMFORTABLY SINGLE - The Premiere Playhouse 17%

HEARING - The Premier Playhouse 14%

LEGENDARY ADVENTURE - Good Night Theatre Collective 8%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Grosse - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Black Hills Playhouse 27%

Kate Stahl - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 14%

Bob Wendland - SWEENEY TODD - The Good Night Theatre Collective 8%

Alex Newcomb Weiland - HAIR - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Emily Wirkus - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Black Hills Playhouse 5%

Coleman Peterson - SPRING AWAKENING - The Good Night Theatre Collective 4%

Tyler Peters - HAIR - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Carrie Wintersteen - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - The Black Hills Playhouse 4%

Jeff Kingsbury - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Black Hills Playhouse 3%

Betty Kay Merkle - OKLAHOMA! - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Suki Ford - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Augustana University 3%

Mary Ridder - SWEENEY TODD - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Jessica Ashton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Mike Richards - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

Jess Johannsen - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Jessica Johannson - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premeire Playhouse 2%

Magdalen Eberle - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Augustana University 2%

Alexondrea Thong Vanh - LEGENDARY ADVENTURE - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

Noah Norwine - RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Augustana University 1%

Neil Peltier - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Augustana University 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jacob Womack - BOEING BOEING - Brookings Community Theatre 13%

Emily Wirkus - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - black hills playhouse 12%

Alexondrea Thong Vanh - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD RADIO PLAY - Good Night Theatre Collective 10%

Joseph DiBiase - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - black hills playhouse 8%

Kjerstin Smith - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Emma Taylor - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Ryan Harrison - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Halie Wilson - BOEING BOEING - Brookings Community Theatre 5%

Macie Lupica - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - Mighty Corson Art Players 5%

Suki Ford - THIS IS MY BODY - Augustana University 4%

Whitney Rappana - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Mikennah Oleson - THIS IS MY BODY - Augustana University 3%

Abby Anderson - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 3%

Chaya Gordon-Bland - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 3%

Lily Satterlee - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Vaughn Schneider - THIS IS MY BODY - Augustana University 3%

Alexondrea Thong Vanh - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Theatre Lab 2%

Mike Lee - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Black Hills Playhouse 20%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 17%

BOEING BOEING - Brookings Community Theatre 17%

THIS IS MY BODY - Augustana University 10%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD RADIO PLAY - Good Night Theatre Collective 8%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Black Hills Playhousd 5%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Good Night Theatre Collective 4%

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 4%

THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - Mighty Corson Art Players 3%

FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

DEATHTRAP - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

OTHER DESERT CITIES - Theatre Lab 1%

LOVE AND INFORMATION - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jill Kruse - ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 15%

Jill Clark - HAIR - The Premier Playhouse 11%

Bob Wendland - SWEENEY TODD - The Good Night Theatre Collective 11%

Christopher George Haug - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Black Hills Playhouse 11%

Jill Clark - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 10%

Victor E. Shonk - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Black Hills Playhouse 8%

Corey Shelsta - OKLAHOMA! - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Kathy Voecks - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Black Hills Playhouse 5%

John Boe - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 4%

Victor E. Shonk - THE LITTLE MERMAID - black hills playhouse 4%

Jacee Casarella - THIS IS MY BODY - Augustana University 4%

Bob Wendland - SPRING AWAKENING - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

John Paul Devlin and Brittany Merenda - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Black Hills Playhouse 3%

Logan Levitt - THOSE CRAZY LADIES IN THE HOUSE ON THE CORNER - Mighty Corson Art Players 2%

Jacee Casarella - RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Augustana University 2%

Jacee Casarella - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Augustana University 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Connor Von Rentzell - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Black Hills Playhouse 23%

Cole Harris - BOEING BOEING - Brookings Community Theatre 19%

Alex Pikiben - HAIR - The Premiere Playhouse 14%

Scott Spexarth - SWEENEY TODD - The Good Night Theatre Collective 12%

Malia Lukomski - OKLAHOMA! - The Premiere Playhouse 12%

Scott Spexarth - SPRING AWAKENING - The Good Night Theatre Collective 7%

Kat Elgersma - RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Augustana University 7%

Connor Von Rentzell - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Black Hills Playhouse 6%

Scott Spexarth - LEGENDARY ADVENTURE - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Copeland Lewis - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - The Black Hulls Playhouse 14%

Avery Retzer - ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 12%

Romell Johnson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - black hills playhouse 9%

Mical Grace - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Clinton Store - HAIR - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Felix Carrier-Damon - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Emily Wirkus - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The black hills playhouse 4%

Avianna Steen - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Beckett Kustak - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Adrian Johnson - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Wade Gemar - SWEENEY TODD - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Barry Longdon - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Grace Engstrom - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - black hills playhouse 2%

Rachael Payne - LEGENDARY ADVENTURE - The Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Maren Engel - SWEENEY TODD - The Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Noah Norwine - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Augustana University 2%

Dan Workman - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Black Hills Playhouse 2%

Maddie Lukomski - HAIR - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Matt Morrison - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Casey Schultz - FREAKY FRIDAY - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Joseph DiBiase - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Black Hills Playhouse 2%

Joey Daly - ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 2%

Penny Stephens - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - black hills playhouse 1%

Nick Becker - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Augustana University 1%

Emma Taylor - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - black hills playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alex Horn - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - black hills playhouse 19%

Taylor Lauters - BOEING BOEING - Brookings Community Theatre 9%

Dee Dee Martin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Black Hills Playhouse 8%

Clinton Store - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD RADIO PLAY - Good Night Theatre Collective 8%

Mo Hurley - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Chandler Murray - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - black hills playhouse 6%

Rebekah Merriman - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Good Night Theatre Collective 4%

Xavier Carbonneau - THIS IS MY BODY - Augustana University 4%

Beth Olsen - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Tyler F Johnson - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOO - Mighty Corson Art Players 3%

Parker Carbonneau - THIS IS MY BODY - Augustana University 3%

Mo Hurley - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD RADIO PLAY - Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Tiffanie Molengraaf - BOEING BOEING - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Alexondrea Thong Vanh - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD RADIO PLAY - Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Tony Falk - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Tristan Chasing Hawk - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Hailey Schmidt - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD RADIO PLAY - Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Terra Chaney - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 2%

Neil Peltier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The black hills playhouse 2%

Michael Matthys - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The Black Hills Playhouse 1%

Malle Driscoll - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

Lisa Wipperling - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - The black hills playhouse 1%

Cindy Krekelberg - DEATHTRAP - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 1%

Logan Leavitt - FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 1%

Hillery Croucher - DEATHTRAP - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Black Hills Playhouse 50%

WIZARD OF OZ PENGUIN PROJECT - The Premiere Playhouse 35%

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Augustana University 15%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Black Hills Playhosue 33%

The Premiere Playhouse 27%

Brookings Community Theatre 16%

Good Night Theatre Collective 6%

The Good Night Theatre Collective 4%

Augustana University 4%

Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Mighty Corson Art Players 3%

South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 2%

University of Sioux Falls 2%

Monstrous Little Theatre Company 1%

Theatre Lab 0%



