Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Sioux Falls!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Bob Wendland 24%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - University of South Dakota 22%

Scott Mollman - University of South Dakota 22%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Britza Studios 53%

Balleraena Dance STudio 47%



Best Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - University of South Dakota - 2020 42%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2014 16%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 13%



Best Theatre Staff

Washington Pavilion 44%

The Good Night Theatre Collective 33%

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 23%



Dancer Of The Decade

Madeleine Ellis - FACE FORWARD - LiRa Dance Theatre Company - 2019 36%

Mary Ridder - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 26%

Sydney Place Sallstrom - DAVID & LUCY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2017 21%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Joe Stollenwerk - CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 51%

Bunny Christie - ANNIE - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 12%

Bob Wendland - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts - 2017 10%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Ramondo Genna - RHINCEROUS - University of South Dakota - 2018 43%

Bob Wendland - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 34%

Mike Thompson - RADIUM GIRLS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 11%



Favorite Social Media

Brookings Community Theatre 43%

The Good Night Theatre Collective 41%

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 15%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 62%

Matt Cook - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 22%

Matt Cook - THE GREATEST HITS CABARET - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 16%



Original Script Of The Decade

Cassie Paradise - ANGELS AND DEAMONS - University of South Dakota - 2020 54%

Luke Tatge - ALVIN FLETCHER'S SURPRISE 34TH BIRTHDAY PARTY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 25%

Ruth Sturm & Luke Tatge - DAVID & LUCY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2017 10%



Performer Of The Decade

Jackson Whitaker - THE ECCENTRICITIES OF A NIGHTENGALE - University of South Dakota - 2019 34%

Stu Melby - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Brookings Community Theatre - 2012 16%

Bob Wendland - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 14%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 49%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 18%

ANNIE - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 13%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival - 2019 34%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 20%

RADIUM GIRLS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 18%



Set Design Of The Decade

Victor E. Shonk - THREE SISTERS - University of South Dakota - 2018 38%

Bob Wendland - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 23%

Nick Castillo - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2014 14%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Brookings Community Theatre 27%

South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 25%

University of South Dakota 18%

