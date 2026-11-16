Tucker Wetmore to Perform at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls

NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rising country music superstar and CMA New Artist of the Year Nominee, Tucker Wetmore, joined by special guests Zach John King and Jacob Hackworth, will headline the 14th Annual South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation Concert benefiting Feeding South Dakota. The event will take place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, June 12, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM.

ABOUT TUCKER WETMORE

An ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter and headline performer who has already surpassed 2.7 billion career streams, chart-topper Tucker Wetmore has taken just a few years to leave a lasting mark. Raised in Kalama, Washington, the piano-playing student of country, rock, reggae and more wrote his first song after a college football injury, reaching Nashville in 2020. Kicking off his career with Platinum 'Wine Into Whiskey' and 2x Platinum debut No. 1 'Wind Up Missin' You,' Wetmore landed on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 in 2024 with both tracks, showcasing a serene, saw-toothed-country buzz. He released his debut album, What Not To, to wide acclaim in 2025, wrapping hard-won life lessons in laid-back singalongs and soul-scouring balladry. The project marked the year's biggest country album debut from a new artist. Out now, his six-song Sunburn Mixtape turns up the heat with sun-dappled grooves, polished hooks and a sleek rhythmic pulse, expanding the sound of a hitmaker firmly in his stride. After earning his first two Mediabase Country No. 1s with 'Wind Up Missin' You' and '3,2,1,' Wetmore became the 14th artist in chart history to take his first two singles to No. 1 in the same calendar year. He then went three-for-three with 'Brunette' before sending his latest single, 'Who Told You That,' to Country radio. Already a veteran of major tours alongside Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis and more, Wetmore launched The Brunette World Tour in 2026 with dates across the U.S., U.K. and Europe. Named ACM New Male Artist of the Year, a Billboard Country Rising Star and a CMA New Artist of the Year nominee, he continues to build on a breakout run defined by three consecutive No. 1s and sold-out headline dates.

ABOUT ZACH John King

Pairing the reflective insight of a roots poet with the edgy intensity of raw alt-rock, Sony Music Nashville artist Zach John King is pushing country in a brand new (yet-strangely-familiar) direction – straight toward the truth, no matter where it leads. Raised in Fayetteville, Georgia and a lyricist first (with multiple generations of poets in the family), the rising star grew up old school but dreaming of escape. A fan of everything from George Jones and Otis Redding to The Police and Third Eye Blind, King fronted an indie-rock band through college before making the move to Nashville in 2021. Whether it was through power chords and pounding drums or bare-knuckle balladry, his minimalistic country-meets-rock sound resulted in a series of independent releases before King's 2024 breakout single, 'Wannabe Cowboy.' The conflicted confessional ballad stands in bold contrast to country's chest thumping identity anthems and has so far garnered 6.7 million streams worldwide. The past year and a half have been a whirlwind for King, as the emerging artist was selected for MusicRow's Next Big Thing Class of 2026, Country Now's 10 Artists to Watch in 2026, Holler's 20 New Artists for 2026, and more. He also joined the lineup for Morgan Wallen's 'I'm The Problem Tour' as an opener last summer, an opportunity that confirms King's 'widely acknowledged status as a future star of the genre,' Holler. King has also previously toured with and opened for artists including Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, Gavin Adcock, Nate Smith, ERNEST, Vincent Mason, and Bayker Blankenship. Additionally, the rising star released a new EP last spring, Slow Down, a project that is 'sure to make fans new and old flock to the singer in droves,' Country Swag. With new music out now, a new chapter begins, and there's much more on tap.

ABOUT JACOB HACKWORTH

Jacob Hackworth is a rising force in Country music. Already established as a chart-topping songwriter, the powerhouse vocalist and live performer is now stepping out as an artist in his own right with his debut EP What Took You So Long. Growing up in West Plains, MO, Hackworth began writing songs in high school before leaving his small-town life in 2019 to pursue music in Nashville. In 2022, Hackworth signed a publishing deal and has been on a creative tear ever since, attaining roughly 60 major label cuts and releases as a songwriter, including Bailey Zimmerman's six-week No. 1 hit, 'Rock and a Hard Place,' and Corey Kent's No. 1 hit 'This Heart.' Earning a reputation for rough-hewn honesty and raw storytelling, Hackworth mixes real life experience with Country, Pop and R&B elements to create a refreshing new voice in the genre.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming