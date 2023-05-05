Sioux Falls Municipal Band Announces Summer Concert Schedule

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is one of the oldest and most prestigious community bands in the Midwest and has been performing since 1919.

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band will offer 17 free concerts in a variety of venues to bring all the big band sounds to the community this summer.

"This concert season will be one of our best yet, filled with fun jazz music, patriotic music and other fan favorites," says Dr. Peter Folliard, Dean of the Augustana University School of Music. "After a way-too-long winter, we'd love you to join us at a Municipal Band concert and celebrate the summer in style."

2023 Municipal Band Summer Concert Schedule

Saturday, May 20 | 10 a.m. | South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance | Armed Forces Day

Tuesday, June 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Sunnycrest Retirement Village | True Colors

Sunday, June 11 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Suite Treats

Wednesday, June 14 | 6:30 p.m. | Veterans' Memorial Park | Flag Day

Sunday, June 18 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | High Tide

Tuesday, June 20 | 7:30 p.m. | Grand Living at Lake Lorraine | All Jazzed Up

Sunday, June 25 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Rock On

Tuesday, June 27 | 7:30 p.m. | Dow Rummel | Handel With Care

Sunday, July 2 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Skol

Tuesday, July 4 | 11 a.m. | Levitt at the Falls | Let Freedom Ring!

Sunday, July 9 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | Red, White and Brass

Tuesday, July 11 | 7:30 p.m. | Good Samaritan Society - Sioux Falls Village | Heart and Sol

Sunday, July 16 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | The Great Outdoors

Tuesday, July 18 | 7:30 p.m. | Trail Ridge Senior Living Community | We've Got the Blues

Sunday, July 23 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | TBD

Thursday, July 27 | 7:30 p.m. | McKennan Park | TBD

Sunday, July 30 | 8 p.m. | Terrace Park | The Grand Finale

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band is one of the oldest and most prestigious community bands in the Midwest and has been performing since 1919. Since 2021, the band has been managed by Washington Pavilion Management, Inc., which administers the budget, books venues and provides marketing and payroll services. The Augustana University School of Music provides musical leadership, including planning rehearsals, programming performances, recruiting band members, developing performance standards and maintaining the band's assets.

For more information, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/SFMunicipalBand.




