Riders In The Sky Will Perform CHRISTMAS THE COWBOY WAY in December

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Riders In The Sky will bring their holiday concert, Christmas the Cowboy Way, to South Dakota State University’s Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center in Brookings on Dec. 3.

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the venue’s Larson Memorial Concert Hall. The concert is part of the 2026-27 Woodbine Productions season and marks the group’s return to Brookings for the first time since 2008. It is also the quartet’s only scheduled stop in South Dakota.

Riders In The Sky features Ranger Doug, Too Slim, Woody Paul and Joey the Cowpolka King. The group combines Western music, vocal harmonies and comedy, with a repertoire that includes traditional cowboy songs and original material. The quartet was founded in 1977 and has performed more than 7,200 shows, toured all 50 states and released more than 40 recordings.

Christmas the Cowboy Way will feature holiday music, Western classics and seasonal selections alongside the group’s musical and comedic performances. Riders In The Sky have received two Grammy Awards and have been members of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 35 years. Their work has also included music for Disney and Pixar, including “Woody’s Roundup” from Toy Story 2.

The group is marking its 40th season in 2026. Its previous Brookings appearance was in 2008, when it performed as the second show presented by Woodbine Productions.

Tickets are priced at $35, $30 and $20, depending on seating. They are available through the Woodbine Productions ticketing website. The concert will take place at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center, 1601 University Blvd. in Brookings.

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