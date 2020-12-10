Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Sioux Falls!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Sioux Falls:

Here are the current standings for Sioux Falls:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Bob Wendland 25%

Scott Mollman - University of South Dakota 25%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - University of South Dakota 19%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Britza Studios 57%

Balleraena Dance STudio 43%

Best Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - University of South Dakota - 2020 51%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 18%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2014 9%

Best Theatre Staff

Washington Pavilion 44%

The Good Night Theatre Collective 32%

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 24%

Dancer Of The Decade

Madeleine Ellis - FACE FORWARD - LiRa Dance Theatre Company - 2019 38%

Mary Ridder - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 22%

Sydney Place Sallstrom - DAVID & LUCY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2017 22%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Joe Stollenwerk - CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 47%

Luke Tatge - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 16%

Bob Wendland - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts - 2017 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Ramondo Genna - RHINCEROUS - University of South Dakota - 2018 45%

Bob Wendland - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 41%

Jeff Davis - THE NERD - Brookings Community Theatre - 2017 7%

Favorite Social Media

The Good Night Theatre Collective 55%

Brookings Community Theatre 27%

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 18%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 57%

Matt Cook - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 23%

Matt Cook - THE GREATEST HITS CABARET - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 20%

Original Script Of The Decade

Cassie Paradise - ANGELS AND DEAMONS - University of South Dakota - 2020 50%

Luke Tatge - ALVIN FLETCHER'S SURPRISE 34TH BIRTHDAY PARTY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 27%

Ruth Sturm & Luke Tatge - DAVID & LUCY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2017 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Jackson Whitaker - THE ECCENTRICITIES OF A NIGHTENGALE - University of South Dakota - 2019 40%

Bob Wendland - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 18%

Molly Wilson - ALVIN FLETCHER'S SURPRISE 34TH BIRTHDAY PARTY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 52%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 27%

ANNIE - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival - 2019 43%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 28%

RADIUM GIRLS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 15%

Set Design Of The Decade

Victor E. Shonk - THREE SISTERS - University of South Dakota - 2018 45%

Bob Wendland - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 32%

Nick Castillo - THE HOLLOW - Brookings Community Theatre - 2017 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 28%

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 20%

University of South Dakota 20%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Ebrin Stanley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of South Dakota - 2016 41%

Simon Floss - DUDES SING THE DIVAS - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 14%

Devin Basart - DUDES SING THE DIVAS - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 12%