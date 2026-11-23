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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

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2026 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jay Bauman - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 37%

Rachel Smith for Hairspray by The Premiere Playhouse - HAIRSPRAY - The Premiere Playhouse 28%

Megan Gerlach - COME FROM AWAY - Black Hills Playhouse 27%

Rachel Smith - American Idiot - The Premiere Playhouse - LEIGH SPENCER - HEAD OVER HEELS - THE PREMIERE PLAYHOUSE 7%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Maggie Dailey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 28%

Amber Marisa Cook - 1776 - Black Hills Playhouse 25%

Brittney Lewis for Hairspray by The Premiere Playhouse - HAIRSPRAY - The Premiere Playhouse 23%

Jay Bauman - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Brookings Community Theatre 11%

Thomas Thvedt - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Brookings Community Theatre 8%

Cindy Bakke - THE STRANGE CASE OF DR. JEKYL AND MR. HYDE - Mighty Corson Art Players 5%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Mike Thompson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 25%

Syara Villarreal - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Vermillion Community Theatre 19%

Alex Newcomb Weiland - ALEX NEWCOMB-WEILAND - HAIRSPRAY - THE PREMIERE PLAYHOUSE - The Premiere Playhouse 15%

Casey Paradies - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Premiere Playhouse 15%

Dan Workman - 1776 - Black Hills Playhouse 14%

Megan Gerlach - COME FROM AWAY - Black Hills Playhouse 12%

Best Direction Of A Play

Jayna Fitzsimmons - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Black Hills Playhouse 26%

Olivia Davis - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Brookings Community Theatre 25%

Jesse Jensen for Noises Off by The Premiere Playhouse - NOISES OFF - The Premiere Playhouse 16%

Thomas Thvedt - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Brookings Community Theatre 13%

Hope Dunkle - THE STRANGE CASE OF DR. JEKYL AND MR. HYDE - Mighty Corson Art Players 10%

Lary Etten - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Julie Haddock - PROOF - Mighty Corson Art Players 3%

Best Ensemble

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 27%

1776 - Black Hills Playhouse 14%

HAIRSPRAY - The Premiere Playhouse 14%

FROZEN - Black Hills Community Theatre 13%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Premiere Playhouse 13%

COME FROM AWAY - Black Hills Playhouse 11%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Brookings Community Theatre 2%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abigayle Davis - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 35%

Christopher George Haug - 1776 - Black Hills Playhouse 32%

Oliver Mayes - American Idiot - The Premiere Playhouse - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Premiere Playhouse 26%

Logan Leavitt - PROOF - Mighty Corson Art Players 7%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jackson Bellis - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 39%

Clay Ackerman - Hairspray - The Premiere Playhouse - HAIRSPRAY - The Premiere Playhouse 22%

Vonnie Houchin - COME FROM AWAY - Theatre605 - Black Hills Playhouse 22%

Jen McNabb - FROZEN - Black Hills Community Theatre 17%

Best Musical

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 29%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Vermillion Community Theatre 16%

1776 - Black Hills Playhouse 16%

HAIRSPRAY - The Premiere Playhouse 16%

FROZEN - Black Hills Community Theatre 10%

COME FROM AWAY - Black Hills Playhouse 8%

AMERICAN IDIOT - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Best New Play Or Musical

HEARTSTRINGS - Siouxper Troupers 65%

ASHES IN THE SINK - Siouxper Troupers 35%

Best Performer In A Musical

Bryan Curtis - 1776 - Black Hills Playhouse 23%

Tori Osterfeld - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 14%

Gretchen Lindenberg - FROZEN - Black Hills Community Theatre 13%

Kiana healy - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Premiere Playhouse 10%

Sean Alan Mueller - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 10%

Emma madeja - HAIRSPRAY - The Premiere Playhouse 9%

Emily Wirkus - COME FROM AWAY - Theatre605 - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Andrew Ellsworth - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Coleman Peterson - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Anders Brovold - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Tyler Peters - HAIRSPRAY - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Best Performer In A Play

Emily Wirkus - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Black Hills Playhouse 24%

Logan Culhane - PROOF - The Dakota Theatre 19%

Tom Roberts - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Premiere Playhouse 16%

Anders Brovold - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Brookings Community Theatre 11%

Michelle smith - PROOF - Mighty Corson Art Players 9%

Stuart Melby - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Brookings Community Theatre 9%

Magdalen Eberle - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Brookings Community Theatre 8%

Henn Sie - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Best Play

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Theatre605 - Black Hills Playhouse 25%

PROOF - The Dakota Theatre 16%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Brookings Community Theatre 14%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Brookings Community Theatre 13%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Premiere Playhouse 13%

NOISES OFF - The Premiere Playhouse 13%

PROOF - Mighty Corson Art Players 4%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Soren - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Brookings Community Theatre 25%

Fallon Podrazik - 1776 - Black Hills Playhouse 21%

Kathy Voecks - COME FROM AWAY - Theatre605 - Black Hills Playhouse 20%

Lary Etten - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Premiere Playhouse 18%

Logan Leavitt - PROOF - Mighty Corson Art Players 9%

John Devlin - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Thomas Alpers - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 54%

Rowan Sullivan - 1776 - Black Hills Playhouse 25%

Rowan Sullivan - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Theatre605 - Black Hills Playhouse 20%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Etta mckinley - HAIRSPRAY - The Premiere Playhouse 17%

Mollie Moore - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 13%

Olive - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 12%

David Her - FROZEN - Black Hills Community Theatre 10%

Dave DeChristopher - 1776 - Black Hills Playhouse 9%

Soleil Bashale - HAIRSPRAY - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Abbie Brown - 1776 - Theatre605 - Black Hills Playhouse 5%

Jeanna Brandsrud - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Liv Moeller - 1776 - Black Hills Playhouse 4%

Erik Larsen - 1776 - Black Hills Playhouse 3%

Jason Soren - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Laura Ellsworth - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Valerie Arens - Head Over Heels - The Premiere Playhouse - KYLE GIFFORD - AMERICAN IDIOT - THE PREMIERE PLAYHOUSE 3%

Romell Johnson - 1776 - Black Hills Playhouse 3%

Stuart Melby - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Sawyer Winters - HAIRSPRAY - Orpheum Theater Center 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Finley Nelson - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Black Hills Playhouse 22%

Mollie Moore - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Brookings Community Theatre 19%

Abby Kustak in Noises Off by The Premiere Playhouse - NOISES OFF - The Premiere Playhouse 10%

Grant Taylor - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Brookings Community Theatre 10%

Stuart Melby - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Brookings Community Theatre 9%

Erik Larsen - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Black Hills Playhouse 7%

Jamie Bowden - Death of a Salesman - The Premiere Playhouse - JESSICA GRAEBER - NOISES OFF - THE PREMIERE PLAYHOUSE 7%

Tony Falk - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Casey kustak - NOISES OFF - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Kelcy Nash - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Brookings Community Theatre 2%

Favorite Local Theatre

Brookings Community Theatre 36%

Black Hills Playhouse 27%

The Premiere Playhouse 24%

Catalyst Theater Company 6%

Mighty Corson Art Players 4%

Orpheum Theater Center 4%

The race is on for the South Dakota Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Brookings Community Theatre 29% 2 DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Vermillion Community Theatre 16% 3 1776 Black Hills Playhouse 16% 4 HAIRSPRAY The Premiere Playhouse 16% 5 FROZEN Black Hills Community Theatre 10% Best Play 1 WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Theatre605 - Black Hills Playhouse 25% 2 PROOF The Dakota Theatre 16% 3 DIAL M FOR MURDER Brookings Community Theatre 14% 4 BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Brookings Community Theatre 13% 5 DEATH OF A SALESMAN The Premiere Playhouse 13% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Brookings Community Theatre 36% 2 Black Hills Playhouse 27% 3 The Premiere Playhouse 24% 4 Catalyst Theater Company 6% 5 Mighty Corson Art Players 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Bryan Curtis - 1776 Black Hills Playhouse 23% 2 Tori Osterfeld - THE WIZARD OF OZ Brookings Community Theatre 14% 3 Gretchen Lindenberg - FROZEN Black Hills Community Theatre 13% 4 Kiana healy - LEGALLY BLONDE The Premiere Playhouse 10% 5 Sean Alan Mueller - THE WIZARD OF OZ Brookings Community Theatre 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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