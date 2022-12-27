Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards; The Premiere Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Standings - 12/27/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel Smith - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 25%

Kat Elgersma - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 23%

Casey Paradies - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre 12%

Ainsley Shelsta - FOOTLOOSE - Brookings Prairie Repertory Theatre Theatre 11%

Ainsley Shelsta - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Commmunity Theatre 9%

Rebekah Merriman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 4%

Rebekkah Merriman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Goodnight Theater Collective 4%

Lisa Conlin - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Rebekah Merriman - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Rebekah Merriman - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Rebekah Merriman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Rebekah Merriman - INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Rebekah Merriman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brittney Lewis - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 21%

Cindy Bakke - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 21%

Cindy Bakke - MEDEA - Augustana University 14%

Kendra Dexter - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 12%

Elizabeth Wislar - OTHELLO - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 9%

Patrick Simonsen - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 7%

Brittney Lewis - THE LION IN WINTER - USD Theatre 5%

Cassie Kay Hoppas - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre 3%

Kelsey Nicholson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Sarah Larson - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Patrick Simonsen - EURYDICE - USD Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dan Workman - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 29%

Jesse Jensen & Oliver Mayes - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 18%

Oliver Mayes - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 18%

Casey Paradies - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre 14%

Rebekah Merriman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 8%

Rose Ann Hofland - INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 6%

Rebekah Merriman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 4%

Luke Tatge - SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

Rebekah Merriman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jayna Fitzsimmons - MEDEA - Augustana University 28%

Matthew Nesmith - 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse 18%

Chaya Gordon-Bland - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 11%

Tara Moses - OTHELLO - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 10%

Bunny Christie - LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 10%

Casey Ring - I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 9%

Kim Bartling - RABBIT HOLE - Monstrous Little Theatre 7%

Jeff Larsen - EURYDICE - USD Theatre 4%

Sylvia Newell - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble Performance

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 21%

LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 20%

THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 11%

I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 10%

MEDEA - Augustana University 9%

OTHELLO - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 8%

BLOOD BROTHERS - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 5%

EURYDICE - USD Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 1%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 1%

SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carter Voorde / Dylan Buddy - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 30%

Corey Shelsta - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 23%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 14%

Dani Roth - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 12%

Matt Cook - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 8%

Dani Roth - EURYDICE - USD Theatre 4%

Mark Olson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 3%

Matt Cook - INTO THE WOODS - Goodnight Theater Collective 3%

Matt Cook - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Matt Cook - SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Matthew Walicke - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 50%

Jane Ruud - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Goodnight Theater Collective 21%

Jane Ruud - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 12%

Amy Morrison - A CULINARY CABARET - The Good Night Theatre Collective 7%

Jane Ruud - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 6%

Amy Morrison - A BINGE-WORTHY CABARET - The Good Night Theatre Collective 4%



Best Musical

LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 30%

CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 20%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 19%

TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre 12%

INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0



Best New Play Or Musical

THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 64%

SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 36%



Best Performer In A Musical

Magdalen Eberle - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 28%

Alex Newcomb-Weiland - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 13%

Mariah Seeley - [TITLE OF SHOW] - USD Theatre 11%

Patrick Simonsen - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 11%

Rachel Smith - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 10%

Barry Longden - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Alexondrea Thong Vanh - INTO THE WOODS - The Goodnight Theatre Collective 4%

Joshua Young - [TITLE OF SHOW] - USD Theatre 4%

Simon Floss - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Goodnight Theater Collective 4%

Abbey Bisschop - MYSTERY - Lights Up Productions 3%

Mary Ridder - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Raine Jerke - MYSTERY - Lights Up Productions 3%

Jess Johannsen - INTO THE WOODS - Goodnight Theater Collective 2%

Wade Gemar - INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

Darren Lee - MYSTERY - Lights Up Productions 1%

Rachael Payne - SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Tatiana Chance - MEDEA - Augustana University 26%

Tom Roberts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TPP 16%

Cameron Rhode - I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 9%

Tanner Sabol - THE 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Megan Gilbreath - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 6%

Kalder Ness - I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 6%

Carrie McClanahan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 5%

Emily deZafra - EURYDICE - USD Theatre 5%

Erin Tripp - OTHELLO - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 4%

Kenny Ramos - OTHELLO - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 4%

Chris Andrews - LOMBARDI - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Bunny Christie - THE LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Ellie Koerner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Schumacher - I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

Beth Reams - THE LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 1%

Janie Isham - THE LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 0%

Janie Isham - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 0%



Best Play

MEDEA - Augustana University 29%

39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse 21%

I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 14%

OTHELLO - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 11%

THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 6%

LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 6%

EURYDICE - USD Theatre 5%

RABBIT HOLE - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 4%

THE LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUAUCAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacee Casarella - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 20%

Jill Clark - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 14%

Jill Clark - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 11%

Vic Shronk - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - TPP 10%

Jacee Casarella - MEDEA - Augustana University 8%

Jason Soren - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 8%

Jill Clark - OTHELLO - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 7%

Bob Wendland & Jeff McDonald - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 6%

Victor Shonk - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 6%

Victor Shonk - TRIUMPH - USD Theatre 4%

Cody Crisman - EURYDICE - USD Theatre 3%

Bob Wendland & Jeff McDonald - INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Bob Wendland - SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

Bob Wendland, Amanda Fritz, Kristi Wire, Reva Graves & Tyson Schultz - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Malia Lukomski - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 39%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 24%

Drew Schnabel - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 17%

Dale Pope - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 9%

Dale Pope - INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 8%

Dale Pope - SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 2%

Dale Pope - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ted Van Alstyne - LITTLE WOMEN - Augustana University 21%

Casey Kustak - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 14%

Mariah Seeley - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre 12%

Tyler Wilson - TRIUMPH OF LOVE - USD Theatre 6%

Alexondrea Thong Vanh - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Bob Wendland - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 5%

Craig Long - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Julie Sauer - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Christian Withers - ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Nathan Sparks - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Julie Sauer - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Molly Wilson - SUSPECT - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Casey Kustak - CABARET - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Soleil Bashale - THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Lights Up Productions 3%

Thomas Thvedt - ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Brady Boerema - INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 3%

Gary Privett - THE PASSION AND THE CROSS - Lights Up Productions 2%

Amy Morrison - INTO THE WOODS - The Good Night Theatre Collective 1%

Thomas Thvedt - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mo Hurley - 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse 27%

Mariah Seeley - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 14%

Chaya Gordon-Bland - OTHELLO - USD Theatre 10%

Michelle Mack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 9%

Debbi Jones - RABBIT HOLE - Monstrous Little Theatre 7%

Harold Gordon - I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 7%

Cindy Krekelberg - I HATE HAMLET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 5%

Jake Cox - 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Marisa Moser - THE 39 STEPS - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Joshua Young - THESE WOMEN OF TROY - USD Theatre 3%

Sheila Shore - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Danny Blankenship - EURYDICE - USD Theatre 3%

Rob Simmermon - CAUGHT IN THE NET - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

