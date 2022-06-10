Famous, Original Works Come To The Visual Arts Center This Fall

The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion will host the traveling exhibition entitled "Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts" this fall. The exhibit features over 70 original works by more than 50 of the country's most celebrated artists. Included are works by Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, Chuck Close, Willem De Kooning, Jasper Johns, Roy Lichtenstein, Thomas Moran and more. This exhibit showcases paintings, watercolor, sculpture, sketches, drawings, photography and much more within a variety of movements including impressionism, realism, surrealism, abstract and pop art.

"This is a rare chance for art lovers and those new to art appreciation to see original, famous works by celebrated artists without ever having to leave South Dakota," says Cody Henrichs, Curator at the Visual Arts Center. "It's also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for arts educators to close their art history books and bring their students to see the iconic works of the heroes of western art in person."

Works are from the permanent collection of Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York. The exhibition features paintings, sculptures and works on paper by a variety of significant artists that lived and worked in the East Hampton area on Long Island in New York over the past 140 years. A selection of these works has been organized into a traveling exhibition organized by Guild Hall in association with Landau Traveling Exhibitions of Los Angeles, California.

Established in 1931, Guild Hall is the primary cultural center on the Eastern End of Long Island, a unique region that has attracted many diversely talented people such as artists, writers, musicians, actors and directors over the years. They search for and find inspiration in the natural beauty of the landscape, the magnificent light and the endless beaches.

Guild Hall opened to the public in the summer of 1931 as a gift of philanthropist Mrs. Lorenzo E. Woodhouse. It provided East Hampton with an art gallery, a theater and meeting place-the cultural center in the center of culture. Through donations by artists and patrons, and by acquisition, the Guild Hall has developed an impressive permanent collection that now consists of more than 1,900 works in all mediums.

In addition to this future exhibition, the Visual Arts Center features eight spacious galleries exhibiting works from local creators and international art legends. The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is dedicated to building, preserving and conserving its collections for both South Dakotans and worldwide audiences. It is open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon - 5 p.m.

The "Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts" exhibit is made possible in part by sponsors First Bank & Trust and Xcel Energy. The exhibit will open in October, so book your group tour or field trip today for this fall. For additional information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Art.