CABARET, YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN & More Announced for The Premiere Playhouse 20th Season

On Thursday, May 12th at The Premiere Playhouse's (TPP) opening night performance of Cabaret in the historic Orpheum Theater, Executive and Artistic Director Robin Byrne announced TPP's 20th Season. The season will open in September 2022 with Mel Brooks's Young Frankenstein. In November Premiere will bring back their production of A Christmas Carol, a tradition initiated in Season 19 that they intend to continue for years to come. The 2023 calendar year begins with The Premiere Premieres in February, a new works showcase production featuring two one act plays written by local playwrights selected by a panel of adjudicators. TPP then continues their 20th season in April with Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, followed by their season finale in June, Grease.

In his announcement, Byrne expressed his gratitude to the Sioux Empire community for their continued support of him and the playhouse for the past three years, and the many years prior. Cabaret serves as his final production as the Executive and Artistic Director. "I'm leaving behind a very different community theatre from the one that I inherited. I wish Oliver and The Premiere Playhouse continued success for the future." Mr. Byrne asked the opening night audience to join him in welcoming TPP's incoming Managing Artistic Director, Oliver Mayes, who will succeed Robin upon his departure from the company on June 30th, 2022. Mayes directed Premiere's Cabaret, and Byrne expressed that the production is an example of the growth potential that TPP has with Mayes at the helm.

Mr. Mayes is looking forward to his first season as TPP's Managing Artistic Director. "This is a really exciting season for the Sioux Empire community. We are producing a range of familiar titles that I intend for us to produce in uniquely creative ways. I look forward to continuing the evolution of Premiere's engagement with the Sioux Falls community and overall growth as a non profit theatre organization." He assumes the role of Managing Artistic Director on July 1st, 2022.

Cabaret continues performances tonight, May 13th at 7:00pm and continues through May 22nd. Dates and tickets are available at https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/cabaret.