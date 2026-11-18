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Heavy metal band Avatar, joined by special guest The Barbarians of California are bringing their Across The Underworld Tour to Sioux Falls. The event will take place at The District on Friday, May 28, 2027.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20, at 10:00 AM.

About Avatar

Formed by John Alfredsson and Jonas Jarlsby as teenagers, soon joined by Johannes Eckerström, Henrik Sandelin and Simon Andersson, Avatar started an evolution that would see a group always looking to connect what you hear with what you see. Once Andersson left and Tim Öhrström joined, they had all the ingredients to a brew so potent it would forge their names into the souls of millions. More than a band, Avatar has evolved to concept art. It’s all about trying new things, on and off stage. As long as it all worships at the altar of the riff, the possibilities are as vast as the universe.

While the studio experience is becoming a more and more powerful tool for self-expression, it is on the stage where Avatar truly comes alive. Avatar is a MUST-SEE experience. They have also become the talk of countless festivals across Europe and the United States, being a surefire stage closer and show stealer everywhere they go. Their impact is shown with chart toppers such as “The Dirt I’m Buried In” reaching heights that are hard to imagine from a band that has stepped into the craziest era in music history, taking matters into their own hand with their own independent label, Black Waltz Records.

The race is on for the South Dakota Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Brookings Community Theatre 30% 2 HAIRSPRAY The Premiere Playhouse 16% 3 1776 Black Hills Playhouse 16% 4 DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Vermillion Community Theatre 15% 5 FROZEN Black Hills Community Theatre 11% Best Play 1 WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Theatre605 - Black Hills Playhouse 26% 2 DIAL M FOR MURDER Brookings Community Theatre 15% 3 BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Brookings Community Theatre 14% 4 PROOF The Dakota Theatre 14% 5 NOISES OFF The Premiere Playhouse 13% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Brookings Community Theatre 36% 2 Black Hills Playhouse 27% 3 The Premiere Playhouse 23% 4 Catalyst Theater Company 6% 5 Mighty Corson Art Players 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Bryan Curtis - 1776 Black Hills Playhouse 23% 2 Gretchen Lindenberg - FROZEN Black Hills Community Theatre 14% 3 Tori Osterfeld - THE WIZARD OF OZ Brookings Community Theatre 14% 4 Sean Alan Mueller - THE WIZARD OF OZ Brookings Community Theatre 10% 5 Kiana healy - LEGALLY BLONDE The Premiere Playhouse 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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