"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
AVATAR Will Visit The District in Sioux Falls in 2027
The stage production will play the Sioux Falls venue as part of its tour schedule.
Heavy metal band Avatar, joined by special guest The Barbarians of California are bringing their Across The Underworld Tour to Sioux Falls. The event will take place at The District on Friday, May 28, 2027.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20, at 10:00 AM.
About Avatar
Formed by John Alfredsson and Jonas Jarlsby as teenagers, soon joined by Johannes Eckerström, Henrik Sandelin and Simon Andersson, Avatar started an evolution that would see a group always looking to connect what you hear with what you see. Once Andersson left and Tim Öhrström joined, they had all the ingredients to a brew so potent it would forge their names into the souls of millions. More than a band, Avatar has evolved to concept art. It’s all about trying new things, on and off stage. As long as it all worships at the altar of the riff, the possibilities are as vast as the universe.
While the studio experience is becoming a more and more powerful tool for self-expression, it is on the stage where Avatar truly comes alive. Avatar is a MUST-SEE experience. They have also become the talk of countless festivals across Europe and the United States, being a surefire stage closer and show stealer everywhere they go. Their impact is shown with chart toppers such as “The Dirt I’m Buried In” reaching heights that are hard to imagine from a band that has stepped into the craziest era in music history, taking matters into their own hand with their own independent label, Black Waltz Records.
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