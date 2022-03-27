Sony Music Group Opens Doors to New Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore

Sony Music Group (SMG) today announced the opening of its flagship headquarters for Southeast Asia, based in Singapore, which increases its investment and cements its long-term commitment to the region.

The new office will be home to SMG companies including Sony Music Entertainment (SME), Sony Music Publishing (SMP) and artist and label services company The Orchard, as well as serving as the new base for Sony Interactive Entertainment, creators of PlayStation. SMG's new headquarters will house specialists in pan-regional marketing, data analytics, human resources, finance, digital innovation, business development, A&R, and publicity, focused on Singapore and the wider region. Establishing the regional hub in Singapore will also allow SMG to leverage the talent pool and technology ecosystem in Singapore which is known as a leading hub for innovation and creativity.

"Asia is a diverse and vibrant region that has become a cultural force to reckon with, boasting some of the best talent and creators in the world," said Shridhar Subramaniam, President, Corporate Strategy and Market Development, Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment. "Sony Music has a rich history of discovering and supporting some of the most iconic artists and impactful music originating from Asia, and it is fitting that Singapore, a technology, business and arts hub that's long been considered a gateway to the rest of Asia, is the base for the next stage of our growth. Our new Southeast Asia headquarters will enable us to work more closely with our sister companies, blending innovation with entertainment to create even more benefits and opportunities for artists across the region".

Singapore's Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Alvin Tan was in attendance at the event, alongside Tse Yong Lim, Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board.

"We are delighted with Sony Music Group's decision to establish Singapore as its Southeast Asia headquarters," said Mr. Lim Tse Yong, Vice President and Head, Capital Goods and Conglomerates, Singapore Economic Development Board. "This is testament to our continued attractiveness as a hub for companies to drive their business, innovation and talent objectives for the region. We look forward to the exciting offerings Sony Music Group will bring to its artists and audiences across Southeast Asia from Singapore."

Also present at the opening were several senior leaders from SMG companies. Sony Music Publishing Asia provides best-in-class services on a regional scale to its songwriters and catalogues while also leading the industry with its high-level synchronisation operation and production music businesses. The Orchard also has made a significant impact in the growth of Asian music worldwide, working with artists to distribute their music to mainstream audiences, with a specialisation in digital channels.

"We are excited to have moved into this new office with the rest of Sony Music Group in Singapore", said Carol Ng, President, Asia of Sony Music Publishing. "There is a richness of culture in Asia that has inspired countless songwriters spanning genres and generations. We are on the lookout for the next generation of Asian song-writing talent to enhance our existing roster, deliver new music to our audiences and take Asian music global."

"The music scene in Asia is thriving," added Priya Dewan VP, International Marketing, Asia Pacific and MD, Southeast Asia and Korea at The Orchard. "We always want to ensure that our labels and partners have access to the information, opportunities, platforms and services they need to grow their audiences in markets globally."

At the official opening, Singaporean superstar Sezairi, who recently broke records in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, with his hit song "It's You", alongside fellow Singaporean superstars Linying and Benjamin Khen, sang a medley of their hits in a pre-recorded performance for an audience including government representatives, dignitaries from the Southeast Asia entertainment industry and SMG's leadership. They later surprised the audience by revealing themselves at the opening ceremony, much to their fans' delight.

Sony Music Group is home to some of the most well-known artists and songwriters in Southeast Asia, including, Eric Chou, Sezairi, Tabitha Nauser, Gary Valenciano, Zee Avi, Dandy Hendstyo, Rhosy, Jason Chan, A-Teez, Ben&Ben and Fatin, who work hand-in-hand with a wide network of producers, songwriters and other entertainment professionals to chart the direction of the Asian music scene.