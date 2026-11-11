Review: The Memory Lives On in CATS THE MUSICAL's Return to Singapore

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Singapore — CATS fans rejoice! The Jellicle Ball is back in town, and it dazzles in the same choreographed purr-fection it’s best known for.

CATS, the iconic musical based on T. S. Eliot’s poetry collection Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, with beloved music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, returns to Singapore after eight years. The musical introduces us to the cats known as the Jellicle Cats. They compete to be the one cat chosen to rise to the Heaviside Layer, heaven for cats. As the cats vie to be chosen for rebirth, we meet Grizabella, an outcast cat who’s past her glory days, who sings the world-famous ballad “Memory”.

The original production of CATS opened in the West End in 1981 and played almost 9,000 performances and held the title of London’s longest-running musical for 17 years before being surpassed by Les Misérables. Today, it remains the sixth-longest running musical in West End history, and the fifth-longest running show in Broadway history.

Cassiel Eatock as the iconic Victoria the White Cat. Photo by Hanan Assor

In recent years, CATS has been reinvented in many non-replica productions around the globe. From the circus-themed Chicago revival in 2025, to the 2026 Dutch revival that reimagines the cats as art pieces come to life, or the critically acclaimed Jellicle Ball Broadway revival that put a Ballroom spin on the beloved show.

The production that has just landed in Singapore goes back to its roots, and is traditional CATS at its finest. It features the choreography, costumes and set that CATS has been famous for, and continues to do justice to the iconic material.

As the first ever “megamusical” in musical theatre history, it features an iconic immersive set with impressive technical elements, including a massive floating tire, courtesy of the original vision by Director Trevor Nunn and Set and Costume Designer John Napier. The show begins and immediately immerses you in the world of a cat. The world is an almost Sci-Fi version of a dark London street. You get guided with small little lights, green lights on the cats’ heads and Christmas lights hanging into the theatre, before being stunned by a car’s headlights. We meet in this larger-than-life junkyard where the cats slowly come out to introduce us to the concept of a Jellicle Cat. The actors roam the aisles of the stalls at many points in the show extending the immersion, making you feel like you're a part of the junkyard.

The music is as catchy and earworm-worthy as Webber’s scores usually are, leaving you singing “Jellicles can and Jellicles do” as you walk out the theatre. Notably, compared to Webber’s other repertoire, the CATS score is one of the most diverse in style. The show boasts an interesting mix of dark, mysterious numbers and bright, upbeat, danceable bops, all befitting the various cats' personalities.

"The Naming of Cats" is unsettling, eerie and almost cultish as the cats tell us about, well, how cats are named. "Macavity: The Mystery Cat" is a sensual, bluesy number where Demeter (Brittané van Loggerenberg) and Bombalurina (Tatum Coleman) warn us of Macavity, a dangerous criminal cat who never gets caught.

"Macavity: The Mystery Cat". Photo by Hanan Assor

On the other end of the energy spectrum, the rock-and-roll "The Rum Tum Tugger” is bright, loud and restless as the curious cat Rum Tum Tugger (Dylan Janse Van Rensburg) embodies a Mick Jagger-esque rockstar persona that the female kittens fawn over. Rensburg is flirty, charismatic, and oozing with endless confidence as the iconic cat.

"The Rum Tum Tugger". Photo by Hanan Assor

"Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat" is an upbeat song that tells us of how Skimbleshanks, the cat of the Night Mail train, ensures that the trains run smoothly. Logan Timbre bounces and scurries about while smoothly delivering delightful wordy lyrics, while the rest of the ensemble emulates train tracks, various kinds of people on a train, and even assembles a whole train using various items from the junkyard.

"Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat". Photo by Hanan Assor

This show is built on its choreography, more so than most musicals. Gillian Lynne’s Tony and Olivier Award-winning choreography is the vehicle upon which much of the worldbuilding, characterisation, and storytelling rides on. Each cat is very specifically characterised, and carries out choreography differently. Some cats are more confident, some more sassy, some more sensual. This makes the world deeper and more realistic. Beyond that, choreography is a crucial vehicle for storytelling. This is masterfully showcased in “The Jellicle Ball” as choreography tells the story of coming-of-age, relationship development, and even ostracism as Grizabella, separate from the crowd, wistfully watches the newer, younger Jellicles.

The cast of CATS Singapore. Photo by Hanan Assor

CATS still reigns as the masterclass in dance technique. 45 years since its premiere in the West End, this production retains the high caliber of performance that CATS is built on. There was consistently very fine-tuned, controlled execution of choreography that made for very dynamic numbers. Moments where the entire ensemble was slow, precise and in sync were absolutely entrancing.

A standout was Mukeni Nel as Mr. Mistoffelees, a magical conjuring cat. In the infectiously joyous number "Mr. Mistoffelees", during a blackout we meet this glittering sparkly cat with a knack for magic tricks. In a dazzling display of shimmering lights and Nel doing more fouettés than you can count, he magically manages to bring Old Deuteronomy back to us.

Mukeni Nel as Mr. Mistoffelees. Photo by Hanan Assor

The show is a parade of fascinating colourful characters that illuminate this Jellicle society. Anchoring the emotions of the show are the older characters.

The large godly paternal figure Old Deuteronomy is the one tasked to select the cat who gets a chance at rebirth. King B plays Old Deuteronomy with a voice so deliciously resonant and a presence so palpable, and is a wise, grounding, authoritative force in the show.

King B as Old Deuteronomy. Photo by Hanan Assor

Among those vying to be chosen is the one the Jellicles have left behind, Grizabella the Glamour Cat. She was once beloved, now shunned in her old age. Interestingly, other older cats like Gus the Theatre Cat seem to be warmly encouraged by the Jellicles even as he is also old and frail, while the cats stop each other from even going near Grizabella. She experiences intense ostracisation, which makes her pleas of “touch me, it’s so easy to leave me” in “Memory” feel very real. Cindy-Ann Abrahams delivers the iconic number with a perfect mix of mournful sorrow and sharp desire to be loved and accepted once more. This is easily the emotional highlight of the show.

Cindy-Ann Abrahams as Grizabella. Photo by Hanan Assor

However, the show has a history of being polarising to audiences especially because of its plot. The plot is not a conventional one. As the show was originally a song cycle, most songs don't have dramatic consequences, what happens in each song does not affect the overall plot much. If you’re looking for a high-tension story to whisk you away, you’re looking in the wrong junkyard.

The new spins on CATS around the world are a response to some fatigue over the original CATS and the common “lack of plot” complaint. The Jellicle Ball revival on Broadway made the same themes of CATS feel even more resonant, and the joyous moments became politically charged and powerful. If you’re hoping for a fresh reinvention of the show similar to these productions popping up around the world, this current run in Singapore is not the one for you.

What CATS does continue to offer is a fascinating look at cats personified as having different vibrant personalities, a dazzling demonstration of athleticism from performers at the top of their game, and just a fun night out. If you’ve never seen CATS and want to be introduced to it in its traditional form, or if you love CATS and miss seeing the traditional show, this production is for you.

Photo credit: Hanan Assor

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