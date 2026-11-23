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Singapore — New casting is announced for the multi-award-winning hit stage show Moulin Rouge! The Musical which will be welcomed by Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands from 16 February 2027 as part of its first ever world tour, and its highly anticipated Southeast Asia debut.

The cast includes Verity Thompson as Satine, Nate Landskroner as Christian, Cameron Blakely as Harold Zidler, Kurt Kansley as Toulouse-Lautrec, Rodrigo Negrini as Santiago, James Bryers as The Duke, Kahlia Davis as Nini, Ellie Jane Grant as Arabia, Scott Sutcliffe as Baby Doll, Claudia Kariuki as La Chocolat and Ann Sophie as Alternate Satine.

Verity Thompson as Satine and Nate Landskroner as Christian. Photo credit: Matt Crockett

The full cast is completed by Joe Burrell, Gracie Caine, Alisha Capon, Nathalie Chaves, Sol Childs, Kamau Davis, Martin Dickinson, Ike Fallon, Francis Foreman, Tessa Fox, Lucie Horsfall, Sayaka Kato, Jacob Kohli, Nathan Mariniello, Matt Powell, Daisy Quainton, Chloe Radford, James Revell, Phoebe Roberts, Samuel Routley, Nathan Saxon, Fraser Stewart, Sorcha Stephenson, Craig Watson and Frazer Woolcott.

The original world tour company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Photo credit: Matt Crockett

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

Having performed to over 14 million audience members across 16 productions worldwide, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing in London’s West End and a World Tour, with further productions opening in Hamburg and Sydney.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features over 70 iconic songs, many from the movie as well as recent hits released since the movie premiered over 20 years ago.

Cameron Blakely as Harold Zidler and the original world tour company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Photo credit: Matt Crockett

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, an Olivier Award, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine. The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane, Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (make-up design) and Tony Award winnerMatt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.

The Southeast Asia Premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical is presented in Singapore by Base Entertainment Asia under the direction of Chantal Prudhomme.

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