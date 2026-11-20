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Singapore — As we approach the holiday season, the beloved Christmas ballet The Nutcracker returns to Singapore, courtesy of the esteemed State Ballet of Georgia. The leading soloists of The Nutcracker, Nino Samadashvili and Daler Zaparov, bring us behind the scenes to understand the work that goes into dancing the challenging and iconic show.

The plot of The Nutcracker is originally based on the short story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King" by E. T. A. Hoffmann. Young Clara receives a nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. She subsequently witnesses her toys spring to life, and her brave Nutcracker Prince battles the Mouse King. Accompanied by the transformed Nutcracker Prince, Clara journeys to the Kingdom of Sweets, where a series of dances celebrate cultures from around the world, culminating in the appearance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The Nutcracker has proved to be an enduring Christmas staple. It offers an imaginative magical visual spectacle, Tchaikovsky’s incredible score, and choreography that’s both incredibly joyful but also some of the most iconic in classical ballet.

Company of The Nutcracker

The State Ballet of Georgia has gained international recognition under its Artistic Director, world-renowned former prima ballerina Nina Ananiashvili, celebrated for her work with the Bolshoi Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. Last year, the State Ballet of Georgia wowed Singapore audiences with Swan Lake, performing on our shores for the first time in their 175-year history.

This November, with a touring company of 60 and feted as one of the world’s top ten classical ballet companies, the State Ballet of Georgia brings a large-scale production of The Nutcracker to Singapore that combines refined classical technique, traditional staging, and visually enchanting ensemble scenes.

Company of The Nutcracker

This production arriving at the Sands Theatre stars leading soloists Nino Samadashvili as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Daler Zaparov as the Prince. They perform “the Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and the Grand Pas de deux, the most recognisable moment of The Nutcracker. These roles require such stamina, control, and emotional expression, and are befittingly taken up by these incredibly skilled performers.

Samadashvili joined the ballet company of the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet State Theatre in 2011 as a Ballet Artist. She was promoted to Soloist in 2014 and, just two years later, became a Leading Soloist, a position she continues to hold today.

Samadashvili as the Sugar Plum Fairy

Her repertoire encompasses some of the most iconic roles in classical ballet. She has performed Odette-Odile in Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake (which Singapore audiences got to witness); Giselle and Myrtha in Adam’s Giselle; Nikiya and Hamzatti in Minkus’s La Bayadère; Raymonda in Glazunov’s Raymonda; Juliet in Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet; and returns to Singapore as the Sugar Plum Fairy in Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker.

Zaparov began his professional career in 2013 with the Mikhailovsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, where he danced as a member of the corps de ballet. The following year, he was promoted to Demi-Soloist with the Leonid Jacobson Ballet Theatre, also in Saint Petersburg. From 2015 to 2019, he performed as a Demi-Soloist with the Universal Ballet Company in Seoul, and in 2019 he joined the Astana Opera in Kazakhstan, where he danced as a Soloist until 2023. That same year, he became a Leading Soloist of the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet State Theatre.

His repertoire encompasses both classical and contemporary works. Among his notable roles are Basilio and Espada in Minkus’s Don Quixote, Benno and Baron Von Rothbart in Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake (as witnessed by Singapore audiences), and the Prince in Prokofiev’s Cinderella. He has also performed the Peasant Pas de Deux in Adam’s Giselle, as well as the roles of Ali and Conrad in Le Corsaire. He returns to Singapore playing the Prince in Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker.

Samadashvili and Zaparov performing the Grand Pas de deux

Samadashvili and Zaparov graciously talked to BroadwayWorld about their relationship with The Nutcracker, their approach to the emotional and technical demands of this material, and the kind of experience they hope Singapore audiences have at the ballet.

How did The Nutcracker first come into your life? What do you enjoy most about the piece?

Nino Samadashvili (The Sugar Plum Fairy): The Nutcracker has always held a special place in my heart. Like many dancers, I grew up with this magical ballet. It was the first ballet I saw in our beautiful theatre. As I remember, I was 5 years old, and over the years it has become much more than just a performance for me. The pas de deux of the “Sugar Plum Fairy” was my first big pas de deux in the company. After that, I started to dance big ballets such as Swan Lake, Giselle and Don Quixote. Every time I return to it, I discover something new.

What I love most is its extraordinary atmosphere — the combination of fantasy, childhood innocence, beautiful music and the magic of Christmas. It reminds us that ballet has the power to transport audiences into another world.

Daler Zaparov (The Prince): I think, like most people, my first encounter with The Nutcracker was as a child, watching the fairy tale on television. Later, during my years at the ballet academy, I discovered the ballet itself. I also had the opportunity to be part of the production from a very young age. In fact, I have been fortunate enough to perform almost every role in this ballet, from the smallest parts to the leading roles.

What I love most about The Nutcracker is that, perhaps more than any other ballet, it creates a truly magical atmosphere — one that enchants both children and adults.

Company of The Nutcracker

These esteemed, coveted roles have been taken on by many incredible performers. How do you craft your own interpretation of these characters?

Samadashvili: I believe every dancer brings something unique to a role. Of course, we are inspired by the great artists who have performed these characters before us, but I think it is important not to imitate anyone. I try to find my own emotional connection with the character, to understand her personality and express it through my own artistic individuality. For me, the most important thing is to remain honest on stage and allow the character to become part of me.

Zaparov: For a dancer, every performance in a leading role is a special event. Even when performing the same role, the character can reveal itself differently each time, depending on your mood, emotional state, and the energy you bring to the stage. I believe this is what makes live performance so unique.

How do you build your characters' personalities through your execution of the choreography?

Samadashvili: For me, choreography is not simply a sequence of movements; it is a language through which we tell a story. Every movement and even the smallest detail can reveal something about a character. I always try to understand the intention behind the choreography and give meaning to every movement. Technique is essential, but it is the emotion and intention behind it that make a character come alive.

Zaparov: Beyond telling a story through choreography, we also have the opportunity to almost sing the music with our bodies. Very often, it is the music itself that sets the tone and defines the character of the performance. You simply have to let the music pass through you, feel it deeply, and allow your body to respond naturally. Then everything falls into place.

For partnerwork, how do you build chemistry with your partner and build the relationship between your characters?

Samadashvili: Trust is the foundation of every successful partnership. Beyond the technical connection, it is important to develop an understanding of each other. I believe chemistry comes naturally when two dancers respect each other, listen to each other, share the same artistic vision and have the same goal. Partnering is a beautiful dialogue without words, where every movement requires sensitivity, trust and mutual understanding.

Zaparov: A strong partnership is built through long hours of hard work and dedication in the rehearsal studio. However, I believe one of the most important elements is the emotional connection and mutual understanding between partners. Beyond the technical aspects, there needs to be a genuine connection that allows you to trust and respond to one another on stage.

Zaparov and Samadashvili

The show tells such a beloved story but is also incredibly demanding. How do you balance storytelling with technique?

Samadashvili: I think this is one of the most interesting challenges in classical ballet. We spend many hours working on technique, precision and physical preparation, but when we step onto the stage, all of that work should become almost invisible. The audience should not see the effort behind the performance; they should see the story, the emotion and the magic. My goal is always to combine technical freedom with artistic expression, so that the audience can experience both the beauty of the movement and the story we are telling.

Zaparov: As in any profession that involves performing on stage, the work done away from the audience is just as important as what happens in front of them. It is the countless hours in the studio, working with your coach and partner, that make a performance possible. I believe one of the most important things is to remain honest and sincere in your work. When you are honest in your approach, both the technique and the storytelling come together naturally.

What's the most challenging thing about the iconic Grand Pas de deux?

Samadashvili: The Grand Pas de deux is one of the most iconic and demanding moments in classical ballet. For me, it is the most sparkling and shining Adagio, with amazing music that I love so much. What makes it particularly challenging is the balance between extraordinary technical precision, musicality, stamina and artistic expression. Every detail matters, but at the same time, the performance must feel effortless and natural.

Preparation is not only physical; it is also mental and emotional. Consistency, concentration and listening to the music are essential. I always try to approach every performance with the same dedication and freshness, because even when you dance the same choreography many times, every evening should feel special and unique.

Zaparov: One of the biggest challenges is maintaining a sense of lightness and effortlessness in your performance, night after night, without ever lowering your standards. It takes a great deal of discipline and consistency to deliver the same level of quality every time you step on stage.

Samadashvili and Zaparov

What do you find the most rewarding about performing in The Nutcracker?

Samadashvili: The most rewarding part is seeing how this ballet touches people of all generations. There is something incredibly special about performing a story that brings so much joy, wonder and emotion to the audience. I particularly love knowing that for some children, this might be their very first experience of ballet. Being able to create beautiful memories for them through dance is a wonderful privilege.

Zaparov: The greatest reward for me is seeing the happy faces in the audience, especially those of the children. When you see that they are happy, excited, and inspired by what they have experienced, you know that all the hard work has been worthwhile.

Zaparov and Samadashvili

For audience members who might be watching their very first ballet, what do you hope they take away from it?

Samadashvili: I hope they leave the theatre with a feeling of magic, inspiration and a desire to discover more about ballet. You don’t need to know anything about classical dance to enjoy The Nutcracker. You simply need to allow yourself to feel the music, follow the story and experience the beauty of the moment. Perhaps someone in the audience will discover their love for ballet that evening, and that would be one of the most beautiful gifts a performance could give.

Zaparov: I would love for everyone who comes to see our performance to leave the theatre with a sense of lightness and a feeling of having experienced something magical.

If, even for a brief moment, they believe that in this diverse and sometimes complicated world there is still room for miracles and magic, then I would consider that our greatest achievement.

Watch Samadashvili and Zaparov in Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, playing at the Sands Theatre from November 26 to 29.

Photo Credit: The State Ballet of Georgia

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