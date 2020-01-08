Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

The 5th Avenue Theatre and Seattle Rep lead the wins, taking home awards in five and three categories respectively!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Kathryn Van Meter - MATILDA - Village Theatre

Best Choreography (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Molly Hall - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players

Best Costume Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Melanie Taylor Burgess - MATILDA - Village Theatre

Best Costume Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Beth Fleming - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players

Best Direction of a Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Kathryn Van Meter - MATILDA - Village Theatre

Best Direction of a Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Adam Othman - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players

Best Direction of a Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Sheila Daniels - INDECENT - Seattle Rep

Best Direction of a Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Adam Othman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Edmonds Driftwood Players

Best Ensemble Cast Play or Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

MATILDA - Village Theatre

Best Ensemble Cast Play or Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players

Best Featured Performer in a Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Danielle Gonzalez - WEST SIDE STORY - 5th Avenue Theatre

Best Featured Performer in a Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Karin Terry - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players

Best Featured Performer in a Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Andi Alhadeff - INDECENT - Seattle Rep

Best Featured Performer in a Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Cheryl Olson - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company

Best Leading Performer in a Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Holly Reichert - MATILDA - Village Theatre

Best Leading Performer in a Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

David Roby - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players

Best Leading Performer in a Musical (Touring)

Stephen Christopher Anthony - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Paramount

Best Leading Performer in a Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Michael Krenning - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Village Theatre

Best Leading Performer in a Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Sarah Canton - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Alex Barry - MATILDA - Village Theatre

Best Lighting Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Sarah Fairchild - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Edmonds Driftwood Players

Best Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

MATILDA - Village Theatre

Best Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players

Best Musical (Touring)

COME FROM AWAY - 5th Avenue Theatre

Best Musical Direction (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Tim Symons - MATILDA - Village Theatre

Best Musical Direction (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Daniel Schreiner - BIG FISH - ManeStage Theatre Company

Best NEW/ORIGINAL/ADAPTATION play/musical (Local)

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty - MARIE, DANCING STILL - 5th Avenue Theatre

Best Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

INDECENT - Seattle Rep

Best Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Matthew Smucker - MATILDA - Village Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Rick Wright - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players

Best Sound Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Brent Warwick - MATILDA - Village Theatre

Best Sound Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Daniel Schreiner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company

Best Special Theatre Event (Local)

WEST SIDE STORY, RISING STAR PROJECT - 5th Avenue Theatre

Person to Watch

Evangeline OpongParry

Theater of the Year (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

5th Avenue Theatre

Theater of the Year (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Edmonds Driftwood Players

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You