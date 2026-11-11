WHERE BLOOMING FLOWERS MEET THE SKY Will Open at Lakewood Playhouse

NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rehearsals are underway at Lakewood Playhouse for the upcoming production of Where Blooming Flowers Meet The Sky by Darryin B. Cunningham, continuing the theatre's 88th Season: Heroic Acts, dedicated to celebrating the many forms courage can take. Performances run December 4th-20th, 2026.

What does it mean to find your voice - and to use it with courage? Where Blooming Flowers Meet The Sky follows Zhuli, a young artist searching for her place in the world as she writes a new book of poetry. Along her journey, she is visited by three ancestors whose lives were shaped by the struggles and triumphs of the 1960s civil rights era. Through their stories, Zhuli is guided toward a deeper understanding of her own power, purpose, and responsibility.

In alignment with Lakewood Playhouse's mission to amplify diverse voices and cultivate empathy through storytelling, this lyrical and imaginative work celebrates the legacy of those whose bravery paved the way for future generations. Here, heroism lives in memory, in art, and in the act of speaking truth - reminding us that every voice raised in honesty and hope carries the power to shape the world.

Originally written for Tacoma Arts Live in 2024, this play by local artist Darryin B. Cunningham now takes to the Playhouse stage.

Playwright Darryin B. Cunningham said: “I am both excited and nervous to be bringing my show, 'Where Blooming Flowers Meet The Sky' to Lakewood. It's a play that feels like home, at a theater that feels like home. It's truly special. We have an incredible company of visionaries working on this project and I can't wait to see how they bring it to life. This story is extremely close to my heart, so I hope people come check this one out!”



The cast features Alonna Hall as Zhuli Walker, Devotion M. Charles as Nina Simone/Ms. Donna Edwards, Ja'korey Taylor as Malcolm X, and Khane Berry as John Lewis.



The creative team are Darryin B. Cunningham (Playwright), Faith Bennett Russell (Director), Aleeza McCant (Scenic & Costume Designer), Canae M. Gray (Lighting Designer), Brookelyne Peterson (Sound Designer), Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden (Dramaturg), Becky Whitcher (Properties Designer/Assistant Stage Manager), and Russell Dunmire (Stage Manager).

Performances run from December 4th-20th, 2026 at Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA. Shows are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, with Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. There are also two Pay What You Can/Industry Night performances on Sunday, December 13th at 2:00pm and 7:30pm.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming