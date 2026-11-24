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Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE WIZARD OF OZ at The 5th Avenue Theatre
Beatrice Cramer leads a cast that includes Eric Ankrim, Nehemiah Hooks, Jason Weitkamp and Sarah Rudinoff.
The 5th Avenue Theatre has shared a first look inside rehearsals for THE WIZARD OF OZ, its holiday production, which runs November 27 through December 27 in Seattle. Four new clips show the company staging "The Poppies" and "Follow the Yellow Brick Road," and introduce Beatrice Cramer, who plays Dorothy Gale, and Sarah Rudinoff, who plays Miss Gulch and the Wicked Witch of the West.
The stage adaptation, written by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, is based on L. Frank Baum's novel and the classic film, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, including "Over the Rainbow," "We're Off to See the Wizard" and "If I Only Had a Brain." Co-directors Yusef Seevers and Bill Berry, who staged The 5th's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in May, lead the production, with music direction by R.J. Tancioco and choreography by Pamela Yasutake, who appears alongside Seevers in the rehearsal footage.
"It's so iconic, and I haven't played a role like this in a long time that everybody kind of knows," Rudinoff says in her clip, pointing to "all of the pyro and the costumes and the makeup" that come with the part. She adds that this is only her second holiday show at The 5th, after CINDERELLA in 2010: "It's just really special to be in a Christmas show."
Cramer, a high school student from Lynnwood who played Susan Waverly in The 5th's Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS in 2023, is joined by Eric Ankrim as Hickory and the Tin Man, Nehemiah Hooks as Hunk and the Scarecrow, Jason Weitkamp as Zeke and the Cowardly Lion, Jessica Skerritt as Aunt Em and Glinda, Tony Lawson as Uncle Henry and the Winkie General, and Kevin Loomis as the Wizard and Professor Marvel. The design team includes Costume Designer Danielle Nieves, lighting designer Robbie Matos and sound designer Ken Travis; the full cast and creative team was announced in October.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the lobby for performances from November 27 through December 24, and a sensory inclusive performance, open captioned and ASL interpreted, is set for December 12 at 1:30 PM. THE WIZARD OF OZ plays The 5th Avenue Theatre at 1308 5th Avenue in downtown Seattle.
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