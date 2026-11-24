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The 5th Avenue Theatre has shared a first look inside rehearsals for THE WIZARD OF OZ, its holiday production, which runs November 27 through December 27 in Seattle. Four new clips show the company staging "The Poppies" and "Follow the Yellow Brick Road," and introduce Beatrice Cramer, who plays Dorothy Gale, and Sarah Rudinoff, who plays Miss Gulch and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The stage adaptation, written by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, is based on L. Frank Baum's novel and the classic film, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, including "Over the Rainbow," "We're Off to See the Wizard" and "If I Only Had a Brain." Co-directors Yusef Seevers and Bill Berry, who staged The 5th's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in May, lead the production, with music direction by R.J. Tancioco and choreography by Pamela Yasutake, who appears alongside Seevers in the rehearsal footage.

"It's so iconic, and I haven't played a role like this in a long time that everybody kind of knows," Rudinoff says in her clip, pointing to "all of the pyro and the costumes and the makeup" that come with the part. She adds that this is only her second holiday show at The 5th, after CINDERELLA in 2010: "It's just really special to be in a Christmas show."

Cramer, a high school student from Lynnwood who played Susan Waverly in The 5th's Irving Berlin'S WHITE CHRISTMAS in 2023, is joined by Eric Ankrim as Hickory and the Tin Man, Nehemiah Hooks as Hunk and the Scarecrow, Jason Weitkamp as Zeke and the Cowardly Lion, Jessica Skerritt as Aunt Em and Glinda, Tony Lawson as Uncle Henry and the Winkie General, and Kevin Loomis as the Wizard and Professor Marvel. The design team includes Costume Designer Danielle Nieves, lighting designer Robbie Matos and sound designer Ken Travis; the full cast and creative team was announced in October.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the lobby for performances from November 27 through December 24, and a sensory inclusive performance, open captioned and ASL interpreted, is set for December 12 at 1:30 PM. THE WIZARD OF OZ plays The 5th Avenue Theatre at 1308 5th Avenue in downtown Seattle.

The race is on for the Seattle Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 12% 2 THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 10% 3 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 9% 4 BRIGHT STAR Leavenworth Summer Theater 7% 5 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Spokane Civic Theatre 6% Best Play 1 EMMA Spokane Civic Theatre 11% 2 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Spokane Civic Theatre 8% 3 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD The Paramount Theatre 8% 4 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM ManeStage Theatre Company 7% 5 APPROPRIATE Seattle Repertory Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Leavenworth Summer Theater 21% 2 Tacoma Musical Playhouse 14% 3 Spokane Civic Theatre 11% 4 Woodland Park Players 8% 5 The 5th Avenue Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Gabrielle Benitez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 12% 2 Kaden Stanford - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 12% 3 Autumn Manson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 10% 4 Rachel Marie Powers - BRIGHT STAR Leavenworth Summer Theater 5% 5 Christina Capehart - ANYTHING GOES Leavenworth Summer Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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