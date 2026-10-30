Velocity Dance Center Unveils 2027 Season Programming

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VELOCITY Dance Center has revealed its 2027 Season, Bodies, in Movement, in Time: nine programs of real dance, in real time, in real life, running February 4 through October 9, 2027. The season spans VELOCITY's Creative Incubator Programs, Co-Productions, the Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation (SFD+I), Research in Performance and the return of OUT THERE, VELOCITY's two-week festival of experimental dance from the West Coast.

VELOCITY's 2027 Season was curated by Nia-Amina Minor, Amy O'Neal, Erin O'Reilly, Shane Donohue, Joseph Hernandez + Jody Kuehner. New this year, all ticket prices include ticket processing fees, so there are no surprises at checkout. After fees, prices are the same as 2026. Season subscribers see all 9 shows plus 1 free show and save up to $80 per year on ticket costs.

SEASON 2027 AT A GLANCE

BRIDGE PROJECT 2027

Dany Srey-Snow, Mother Tongue, Mother Body; Davianna Griffin, Aftertaste (Working Title); Sadie Szabelski, Untitled

FEB 4 – 6 | 7:30 PM + FEB 6 | 2 PM | 12th Ave Arts Studio Theater, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle

Three new works by Seattle artists developed through VELOCITY's Emerging Creative Incubator Program.

https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/bridge-project-2027/

JODY KUEHNER / CHERDONNA SHINATRA, Metals and Matter of You

Co-Production

APR 15 – 17 + APR 22 – 24 | 7:30 PM | 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle

A new performance work by Jody Kuehner / Cherdonna Shinatra, presented through VELOCITY's Regionally Established Creative Incubator Program.

https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/jody-kuehner-2027/

FOX WHITNEY, LOOK/OUT

Made in Seattle

MAY 6 – 8 + MAY 13 – 15 | 7:30 PM | 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle

A new evening-length living exhibition of psychedelic performance by Fox Whitney, presented through VELOCITY's Nationally Emerging Creative Incubator Program.

https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/fox-whitney-2027/

KARA BEADLE / HEAP TROUPE, Car Sick

Co-Production

MAY 21 – 22 | 7:30 PM + MAY 23 | 2 PM | Freeway Park Garage, 1267 Hubbell Pl, Seattle

Audiences explore a multilevel underground parking garage transformed into a bizarre dystopian vision of car culture.

https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/kara-beadle-2027/

ALICE GOSTI / MALACARNE, 13 Shades of Red

SFD+I Site Specific

JUL 17 | 6 PM | The Seattle Public Library, Central Library

A site-specific performance with Alice Gosti / MALACARNE, Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation participants and The Seattle Public Library.

https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/alice-gosti-2027/

SFD+I PERFORMANCE COHORTS SHOWCASE

Bebe Miller, Kayla Farrish, Amy O'Neal, Cameo Lethem + Jen Salk

JUL 30 | 7:30 PM + JUL 31 | 2 PM + 7:30 PM | 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle

Five new works made with the Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation's professional, advanced, intermediate and beginner performance cohorts.

https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/sfdi-performance-cohorts-showcase-2027/

RESEARCH IN PERFORMANCE

Raphael Xavier, Genius from the 1900s; mayfield brooks, Wave Jumper

AUG 5 | 7:30 PM | 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle

https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/research-in-performance-aug-5-2027/

RESEARCH IN PERFORMANCE

Naomi Macalalad Bragin + Milvia Pacheco Salvatierra, Grief Ritual; Emmy Smith-Stewart + Jeffrey Azevedo, Emmy in Her Tub

AUG 7 | 7:30 PM | 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle

https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/research-in-performance-aug-7-2027/

OUT THERE 2027 WEEK I

kelly langeslay, untitled new work; Allie Hankins, By My Own Hand, Part 5: INVISIBLE TOUCH

SEP 30 – OCT 2 | 7:30 PM | 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle

OUT THERE is VELOCITY's experimental dance festival featuring West Coast artists who push boundaries by making their wildest ideas happen on stage.

https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/out-there-2027-week-i/

OUT THERE 2027 WEEK II

Tariq Mitri + Dominica Greene, Working Title: “7/17”; josé e. abad, DIASPORADICA

OCT 7 – 9 | 7:30 PM | 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle

https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/out-there-2027-week-ii/

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 06 Hrs 59 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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