Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Velocity Dance Center Unveils 2027 Season Programming
Nine programs curated by Nia-Amina Minor, Amy O'Neal, Erin O'Reilly, and others will feature new work by Seattle and West Coast artists.
VELOCITY Dance Center has revealed its 2027 Season, Bodies, in Movement, in Time: nine programs of real dance, in real time, in real life, running February 4 through October 9, 2027. The season spans VELOCITY's Creative Incubator Programs, Co-Productions, the Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation (SFD+I), Research in Performance and the return of OUT THERE, VELOCITY's two-week festival of experimental dance from the West Coast.
VELOCITY's 2027 Season was curated by Nia-Amina Minor, Amy O'Neal, Erin O'Reilly, Shane Donohue, Joseph Hernandez + Jody Kuehner. New this year, all ticket prices include ticket processing fees, so there are no surprises at checkout. After fees, prices are the same as 2026. Season subscribers see all 9 shows plus 1 free show and save up to $80 per year on ticket costs.
SEASON 2027 AT A GLANCE
BRIDGE PROJECT 2027
Dany Srey-Snow, Mother Tongue, Mother Body; Davianna Griffin, Aftertaste (Working Title); Sadie Szabelski, Untitled
FEB 4 – 6 | 7:30 PM + FEB 6 | 2 PM | 12th Ave Arts Studio Theater, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle
Three new works by Seattle artists developed through VELOCITY's Emerging Creative Incubator Program.
https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/bridge-project-2027/
JODY KUEHNER / CHERDONNA SHINATRA, Metals and Matter of You
Co-Production
APR 15 – 17 + APR 22 – 24 | 7:30 PM | 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle
A new performance work by Jody Kuehner / Cherdonna Shinatra, presented through VELOCITY's Regionally Established Creative Incubator Program.
https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/jody-kuehner-2027/
FOX WHITNEY, LOOK/OUT
Made in Seattle
MAY 6 – 8 + MAY 13 – 15 | 7:30 PM | 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle
A new evening-length living exhibition of psychedelic performance by Fox Whitney, presented through VELOCITY's Nationally Emerging Creative Incubator Program.
https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/fox-whitney-2027/
KARA BEADLE / HEAP TROUPE, Car Sick
Co-Production
MAY 21 – 22 | 7:30 PM + MAY 23 | 2 PM | Freeway Park Garage, 1267 Hubbell Pl, Seattle
Audiences explore a multilevel underground parking garage transformed into a bizarre dystopian vision of car culture.
https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/kara-beadle-2027/
ALICE GOSTI / MALACARNE, 13 Shades of Red
SFD+I Site Specific
JUL 17 | 6 PM | The Seattle Public Library, Central Library
A site-specific performance with Alice Gosti / MALACARNE, Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation participants and The Seattle Public Library.
https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/alice-gosti-2027/
SFD+I PERFORMANCE COHORTS SHOWCASE
Bebe Miller, Kayla Farrish, Amy O'Neal, Cameo Lethem + Jen Salk
JUL 30 | 7:30 PM + JUL 31 | 2 PM + 7:30 PM | 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle
Five new works made with the Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation's professional, advanced, intermediate and beginner performance cohorts.
https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/sfdi-performance-cohorts-showcase-2027/
RESEARCH IN PERFORMANCE
Raphael Xavier, Genius from the 1900s; mayfield brooks, Wave Jumper
AUG 5 | 7:30 PM | 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle
https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/research-in-performance-aug-5-2027/
RESEARCH IN PERFORMANCE
Naomi Macalalad Bragin + Milvia Pacheco Salvatierra, Grief Ritual; Emmy Smith-Stewart + Jeffrey Azevedo, Emmy in Her Tub
AUG 7 | 7:30 PM | 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle
https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/research-in-performance-aug-7-2027/
OUT THERE 2027 WEEK I
kelly langeslay, untitled new work; Allie Hankins, By My Own Hand, Part 5: INVISIBLE TOUCH
SEP 30 – OCT 2 | 7:30 PM | 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle
OUT THERE is VELOCITY's experimental dance festival featuring West Coast artists who push boundaries by making their wildest ideas happen on stage.
https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/out-there-2027-week-i/
OUT THERE 2027 WEEK II
Tariq Mitri + Dominica Greene, Working Title: “7/17”; josé e. abad, DIASPORADICA
OCT 7 – 9 | 7:30 PM | 12th Ave Arts Mainstage, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle
https://velocitydancecenter.org/events/out-there-2027-week-ii/
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