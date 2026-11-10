Tacoma Little Theatre to Stage West Coast Premiere of HALLMARKED Musical This December

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Tacoma Little Theatre will present the West Coast premiere of Hallmarked, by Michael D. Fox and Cameron, Dawn & Quinn Dietlein. This new musical will play December 4-27, 2026, for the holiday season.

It seems everyone on the planet is obsessed with Hallmark movies. Everyone except Julie. She had her heart stomped on once and it will not happen again. No way. No how. Not even in Idyllic, Vermont. She refuses to be 'Hallmarked'! Oh, no! Who's the guy in the plaid flannel? Packed with fabulous new pop songs, loads of laughter, and heartwarming delight, Hallmarked is a rom-com fever dream that lovingly spoofs a beloved genre while celebrating everything audiences love about it. Don't miss the West Coast premiere of this charming new musical comedy.



Tacoma Little Theatre's production of Hallmarked features the talents of Brittany Griffins as Julie, Peter Cameron as Monty, Rebecca Maiten as Ryann, Luke Storaasli as Shawn, Stan Morrow as Les, Jeremiah Jones as Luke, Madeline Duryea as Leah, Anna Horn as Anne, Railene Gordon as Julieanne, Samantha Hogue as Penelope/Maple/Ensemble, Amy Anderson as Bobbie/Ensemble, Cara Hazzard as Britney/Ensemble, Denny Park as Jeffrey/Ensemble, Indigo Mercredi as Samuel/Ensemble, Sebastian Borges as Rick/Ensemble, Teresa Payne as TV Host/Ensemble, Sean Payne as Brad/Ensemble, Adam Kronenberger as Pastor/Nigel/Ensemble, Chandler Garry as Busker, London Birge as Ensemble, and Mandie Miller as Ensemble.

The production team features: Chris Serface & Cassie Jo Fastabend (Directors), Heather Arneson (Choreographer), Debra Leach (Music Director) Bethany Bevier (Stage Manager), Blake R. York (Scenic Design), Alyssa Gries (Costume Design), Joshua Johnson (Props Design), Elijah Bellis (Lighting Design), and Chandler Garry (Sound Design).

Hallmarked will run Friday, December 4, through Sunday, December 27, 2026, for a total of 20 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm, please check the website for exact dates.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, December 17, 2026, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, December 27, 2026, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

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