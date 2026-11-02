THE OUTSIDERS National Tour to Play Seattle's Paramount Theatre

NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Tony Award winning Best Musical, The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's landmark motion picture, is coming to Seattle's Paramount Theatre from November 27 through December 6.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of 'outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming

Related Stories 1 THE OUTSIDERS North American Tour Recoups Investment

The Outsiders North American Tour has recouped its capitalization of $11,000,000 after 29 weeks on the road. Learn more about the tour and how to get tickets to an upcoming stop here! 2 THE OUTSIDERS Coming to Louisville This August

THE OUTSIDERS, winner of four 2024 Tony Awards including Best Musical, will play The Kentucky Center in Louisville for a limited engagement presented by PNC Broadway in Louisville. 3 Review: THE OUTSIDERS at The Fisher Theatre

Do you want to see a show with some of the most exciting and breathtaking stage combat you’ve ever seen? Do you want to see a cast perform some of the most buttery smooth vocals currently on tour? Then I implore you to get tickets for The Outsiders performing at the Fisher Theatre through March 15th. Run, don’t walk, to get your tickets because this show is the one that you will likely walk away with your jaw on the floor.