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The Spokane Falls Community College (SFCC) Drama Program has announced Heather Sharp Villa as the recipient of the 2026 Spartan Theatre Distinguished Alumni Award. A reception honoring Villa will be held on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 2-3 p.m. in the Spartan Theatre on the SFCC campus.

Established in 2018, the Spartan Theatre Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes former SFCC Drama students who have made significant contributions to the arts and their communities. The annual award celebrates the diverse paths alumni have taken since leaving SFCC and the many ways an education in the performing arts can inspire creativity, leadership, advocacy, and community engagement.

This year's award committee, composed of Drama Program faculty, staff, students, and alumni, carefully reviewed the nominations and selected Villa in recognition of her artistic accomplishments, entrepreneurial leadership, and ongoing commitment to expanding access to the arts in Spokane.

In announcing their selection, the committee highlighted Villa's accomplishments:

'Heather is a talented and award-winning jazz singer who has used her knowledge to create and run several local music and arts education spaces.'

The committee also recognized her belief in the transformational power of the arts and her efforts to make artistic experiences accessible to her community through both her educational ventures and her own creative practice.

A Spokane native, Villa has dedicated much of her professional and personal life to fostering human connection, strengthening community relationships, and creating spaces where individuals and families can learn, grow, and thrive. Her work spans the performing arts, entrepreneurship, education, civic engagement, and community advocacy.

Villa earned her Associate of Arts degree from Spokane Falls Community College, where she was awarded a theatre arts scholarship, before continuing her education at Whitworth University and earning a Bachelor of Arts in Arts Administration/Theatre.

An award-winning professional jazz vocalist with more than 20 years of experience, Villa owns Songbird Music & Arts Studio on Spokane's South Hill, where she teaches Music Together classes for families, helping nurture creativity, connection, and an appreciation for music across generations.

In 2012, Villa founded Bella Cova and the Nest as a natural parenting center. In 2018, she partnered with Chelsea Inman to transform the organization into the Nest Community School, furthering her commitment to creating supportive and meaningful spaces for Spokane families.

Her commitment to the community extends beyond her artistic and entrepreneurial endeavors. Villa's civic involvement has included service with numerous organizations, including the Spokane Woman's Club, Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, and the Spokane Arts Commission. She is also passionate about gardening, sustainability, and rebuilding what she describes as the 'village mentality.'

'There isn't just one way to be a Distinguished Alumni of our program,' said Kemuel DeMoville, current Director of the SFCC Drama Program. 'Heather is a wonderful example of how the skills, creativity, and collaborative spirit we nurture in the theatre can extend well beyond the stage. Through her work as a musician, educator, entrepreneur, and community advocate, she has spent much of her life creating opportunities for people to connect with one another. Although I wasn't involved in the committee's selection process, I couldn't be happier with their decision. We're incredibly proud to celebrate her as one of our alumni.'

At the heart of Villa's work is a belief in the importance of human connection.

'Whether I am teaching a music class, advocating for sustainable community initiatives, or singing under the stage lights, I remain devoted to lifting up the city and the people of Spokane,' said Villa in her submitted biography.

Villa joins a growing list of distinguished Spartan Theatre alumni, including Alicia Pierce (2018), Jamie Sciarrio (2019), Damon Abdallah (2020), Danny Anderson (2021), Leah White-Dash (2022), Sarah Dahmen (2023), Rebecca Cook (2024), and Dahveed Bullis (2025).

If you know someone who should be considered for a SpartanTheatre Distinguished Alumni award, feel free to nominate them here:

https://goo.gl/forms/kd8HHJS42gQK7VgA2

All nominations are saved and discussed by the committee before deciding on that years honoree.

The race is on for the Seattle Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 12% 2 THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 10% 3 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 9% 4 BRIGHT STAR Leavenworth Summer Theater 8% 5 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Spokane Civic Theatre 6% Best Play 1 EMMA Spokane Civic Theatre 10% 2 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Spokane Civic Theatre 7% 3 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD The Paramount Theatre 7% 4 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM ManeStage Theatre Company 7% 5 APPROPRIATE Seattle Repertory Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Leavenworth Summer Theater 22% 2 Tacoma Musical Playhouse 14% 3 Spokane Civic Theatre 11% 4 Woodland Park Players 8% 5 Edmonds Driftwood Players 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Gabrielle Benitez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 12% 2 Kaden Stanford - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 12% 3 Autumn Manson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 10% 4 Rachel Marie Powers - BRIGHT STAR Leavenworth Summer Theater 5% 5 Christina Capehart - ANYTHING GOES Leavenworth Summer Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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