Seattle Opera to Host Tribute Concert for Former General Director Speight Jenkins

NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

On January 19, Seattle Opera will host a memorial concert for former longtime General Director Speight Jenkins, who passed away in May at the age of 89. Singers Mary Elizabeth Williams and Greer Grimsley will join conductor George Manahan, the Seattle Symphony, and other guests to be announced for a program of operatic selections and video tributes that reflect the beloved impresario's musical legacy. A public reception in Jenkins' honor will follow in the McCaw Hall lobby.

“It's hard to imagine where Seattle Opera would be today if it weren't for Speight, so it's important that we honor his memory at McCaw Hall, one of the finest opera houses in the world and a place that he helped build,” said General and Artistic Director James Robinson. “There are few people more universally admired across the opera industry than Speight, and he will be remembered both for the impact he made on everyone around him and for his commitment to discovering emerging artists. In commemoration of that legacy, this tribute concert will include beloved artists whom Speight nurtured early in their careers. I hope everyone who remembers Speight will join us in celebrating his contributions to the world of opera as we work to continue his legacy in all aspects of our lives.”

Jenkins, who led the company from 1983 to 2014, was an iconic figure in the Pacific Northwest and held in highest esteem across the opera industry. During his tenure, Seattle Opera became one of the largest and most respected opera companies in the United States, recognized worldwide for its ambitious programming, its nurturing environment for young artists, and its vital presentations of the works of Richard Wagner, including the composer's four-opera epic, Der Ring des Nibelungen. A staunch believer that even the grandest operas should be for the people, Jenkins helped usher in a new era of audience accessibility when he introduced translated English supertitles to Seattle Opera in 1984, making Seattle Opera one of the first companies in the United States to feature the new technology.

“Speight Jenkins was the first and most important champion in a position to hire me,” said Mary Elizabeth Williams, who made her Seattle Opera debut as Leonora in Il trovatore ('10) and has since sung with the company several times. “He gave me my first real contract in a Verdi opera in my 20s, and with his stamp of approval, he single-handedly ushered in a wave of engagements for me as a Verdi singer in regional US houses. Speight was passionate about opera, knew what he liked, and wasn't afraid of taking risks on young, inexperienced singers like I was when we first met. I will be forever grateful to him, and he will live on in all of the artists whose lives he touched.”

Tickets for the Speight Jenkins Celebration Concert go on sale to subscribers and donors on Wednesday, November 11, and to the general public on Friday, November 13. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish and all proceeds will go toward supporting emerging artists.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming