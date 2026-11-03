SNOWED IN Will Return to ArtsWest in Seattle with New Cast and Holiday Run

NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

ArtsWest will present SNOWED IN by Corinne Park-Buffelen and Mathew Wright, music by Alma David Taylor with additional songs by Rich Gray, directed by Kelly Kitchens. The cast features Danny Kam (Elf, The 5th Avenue Theatre), Sophie Kashman (Spring Awakening, The 5th Avenue Theatre), Pilar O'Connell (Grease, Village Theatre), and Kaden Stanford (Dear Evan Hansen, Tacoma Musical Playhouse) with Aaron Jin on the piano. SNOWED IN performs at ArtsWest from November 28th to December 20th, 2026. Tickets are available online at artswest.org or by phone at (206) 938.0963.

SNOWED IN is a joyful holiday musical that has become a Seattle theater tradition. Inspired by classic holiday TV specials and musicals about putting on a musical, SNOWED IN takes you on a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays. ArtsWest has sent four incredible artists on a cozy retreat to write the most perfect holiday show the world has ever seen. But when a blizzard hits and tensions rise, the crumpled-up notebook pages start to pile up even faster than the snow. Will they finish the show in time? Or will they have to rely on a sprinkle of holiday magic to pull the whole thing off?

This is the third iteration of SNOWED IN at ArtsWest. This original musical was created for ArtsWest by Corinne Park-Buffelen, who adapted George Bernard Shaw's SAINT JOAN for ArtsWest (2020), and Producing Artistic Director, Mathew Wright. SNOWED IN premiered in 2023 and was followed by a sequel titled SNOWED IN (AGAIN) in 2024. This year, the writing team combined the best parts of both musicals into one with the original title SNOWED IN. 'I am thrilled to revisit SNOWED IN. Theatre is a collaborative art form, and it is especially true with new work. In creating SNOWED IN, art echoed reality. I get to work with a group of brilliant artists that I am lucky to call my friends and create something entirely new,' says co-writer Corinne Park-Buffelen. In creating SNOWED IN in house at ArtsWest, the theater company is able to craft, refine, and update the material to ensure audiences get the maximum dose of holiday cheer.

SNOWED IN has something for everyone. In 2023, the Seattle Times wrote, 'SNOWED IN sidesteps the overwrought and overfamiliar qualities of so many holiday shows without tipping into full-on counterprogramming mode. This is still a show that exults in the joy of Christmas and the relationships that make it meaningful. Even the less seasonally inclined (or those with “resting Grinch face,” as [one character] puts it) might just find themselves won over by the festivities.' Longtime ArtsWest supporter Arline Borella noted, 'When you can keep four pre-teens, two parents in their 50's and an 86 year old Grandma glued to their seats you are obviously doing things right.'

SNOWED IN is the second production of ArtsWest's 2026 – 2027 season titled A VISIBLE EXISTENCE. In a moment when so much of our world feels uncertain and disconnected, A VISIBLE EXISTENCE asks a simple but urgent question: how can art reveal the hidden worlds we carry inside? In each of the five productions this season, artists, dreamers, outsiders, and communities struggle to connect, to create, and to understand themselves and one another through art, memory, music, and imagination. SNOWED IN celebrates the messy, exhilarating, vulnerable act of creating art and the joy and magic that comes from collaborating with the people you love.



Photo Credit: John McLellan

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming