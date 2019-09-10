Riverside Center Welcomes Sally Struthers As Miss Hannigan In ANNIE

Leaping Lizards! Riverside Center for the Performing Arts presents Annie, starring Sally Struthers as Miss. Hannigan, opening Wednesday, September 25 and running until Sunday, November 17. Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a musical shared throughout generations and was the winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The book and score written by Martin Charnin, Charles Strouse and Thomas Meehan, features the songs "Tomorrow," "You're Never Fully Dressed," "Little Girls," and "Easy Street."

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A'Hearn is excited to announce this incredible cast being led by two-time Emmy Award winner, Sally Struthers who will be reprising her role as Miss Hannigan, from the 20th Anniversary National Tour and Kylee Hope Geraci in the title role of Annie. Joining Struthers and Geraci on stage is Christopher Sanders as the Billionaire Oliver Warbucks. The cast also includes Katie Little (Grace Farrell), PJ Freebourn (Rooster Hannigan), Gabrielle Donadio (Lily St. Regis), Stephen Sorrentino (Burt Healy/Drake), and Alan Hoffman (FDR). Playing many roles in the ensemble are Andrea Kahane, Kathy Halenda (Hannigan US), Abby Schafer, Ian Lane, Stephanie Wood, Sally Roehl, William Anderson, Cody Edwards, Caitlin Fitzhugh, McLain Powell, TJ Simms and Theron Smith. Completing the cast are our adorable orphans Fiona Scripts (Molly), Raina Chan (Kate), Willow Kent (Tessie), Olivia McMahon (Pepper), Temperance Barbour (July), Michelle Stein (Duffy), Addisweet Miloulides (Sadie), Istra Muggeridge (Tilly)

The creative team is led by director Patrick A'Hearn, music directed by Carson Eubank and choreographer, Stephanie Wood. Scenic design by Frank Foster, lighting design by Weston Corey and costumes designed by Kyna Chilcot. Sound design by Billy Timms, properties master & set dresser Bridgid K. Burge and projection design by James Morrison. Our creative team is complete with the production stage manager, James Davis assisted by Raeanna Hammerbacker.

For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or go online at riversidedt.com. Regular price tickets: $48-$72. Discounted senior and group rates are available, as well as student rush tickets (with valid student ID). Evening performances start at 7:30pm with dinner service beginning at 5:30pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Matinee performances start at 1:30pm with dinner service beginning at 11:30am on Wednesday and 3:00pm on Sunday with dinner service beginning at 1:00pm.

PHOTO CREDIT: Pittsburgh Annie





