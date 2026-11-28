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The Outsiders North American Tour Company

Photo by Matthew Murphy

What novel were you forced to read in High School, Dear Readers? Mine was “Lord of the Flies”. But I know, for many, it was S.E. Hinton’s classic “The Outsiders”. Personally, I had never read it before I went to see the musical staging of it on Broadway. I watched the movie right before I went just to know what I was getting myself into. But what I wasn’t prepared for was how much this glorious show would affect me. And now this Tony Award for Best Musical winner has come to town at the Paramount, and I couldn’t be more thrilled that Seattle audiences have a chance to see this wonder of a show.

The adaptation from book writers Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, with music and lyrics from Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance (from the group Jamestown Revival), and Justin Levine follows Hinton’s story for the most part. It’s Tulsa, 1967, and it’s the Greasers (the teens from the poor side of the tracks) vs the Socs (the teens from the rich side of the tracks). The tension between the two rivals keeps building until one night our young hero and narrator, Ponyboy Curtis (Christian Arredondo), and his best friend Johnny Cade (Bonale Fambrini), find themselves alone and surrounded by the Socs and things get out of control resulting in a death. And so, the boys need to go on the run, and the two factions go to war.

But beyond the rumbles and petty grievances of “territories”, the show is about family, biological and chosen, and what you would do for your family. And that’s what this gorgeous and heart wrenching show captures with its stunning book and songs, breathtaking lighting by Brian MacDevitt, killer choreography from Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman (including the best rumble/dance fighting I’ve seen since “West Side Story”), and top-notch direction from Danya Taymor. The show is a marvel.

The Outsiders North American Tour Company

Photo by Matthew Murphy

But what of this touring production and cast? Just as insanely good. The ensemble cast has not one weak link in it and each and every one is Broadway caliber. In fact, I hope the Broadway producers are keeping an eye on these gifted performers. Arredondo has the honey-soaked voice of an angel. From the moment he sets foot on stage you want to listen to him, and he owns the audience. And then he opens his mouth to sing, and the power and the pathos come pouring out. Same with the achingly damaged Johnny played by Fambrini. And the two of them have a beautiful chemistry making the core of the story solid and heartfelt.

Travis Roy Rogers and Brendan Dallaire as Ponyboy’s older brothers Darrel and Sodapop bring in some scintillating performances and Rogers’ break down songs will tear your heart out. As the lone principal female, Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance brings in a sweet strength as well as one of the lone voices of reason in this chaotic world and she does it with that beautiful voice. And I must mention the powerhouse that is Anthony Garcia as the leader of the Greasers, Dallas. Garcia manages the confidence and swagger of a leader while still showing the flaws in his armor and immaturity of a boy. And his 11 o’clock number, “Little Brother”, as he rages against the world is worth the price of admission. He builds to a spectacular breaking point and then leaves it all on the stage. A staggering performance.

This is truly one of those shows I like to call theatrical alchemy where every element, book, music, lyrics, direction, lighting, set, costumes, and performances all come together to create gold. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give “The Outsiders” at the Paramount a “just as incredible as the Broadway experience” WOW. Do not hesitate, get your tickets now for this exquisite show. And for those forced to read it in High School, maybe it’ll even alleviate some of that trauma of adolescence.

“The Outsiders” performs at the Paramount Theatre through December 6th. For tickets or information, visit Seattle Theatre Group online at www.STGPresents.org.

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The race is on for the Seattle Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 12% 2 THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 10% 3 YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 10% 4 BRIGHT STAR Leavenworth Summer Theater 7% 5 JAGGED LITTLE PILL Spokane Civic Theatre 6% Best Play 1 EMMA Spokane Civic Theatre 10% 2 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM ManeStage Theatre Company 8% 3 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD The Paramount Theatre 8% 4 PETER PAN GOES WRONG Spokane Civic Theatre 7% 5 APPROPRIATE Seattle Repertory Theatre 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Leavenworth Summer Theater 21% 2 Tacoma Musical Playhouse 14% 3 Spokane Civic Theatre 11% 4 Woodland Park Players 8% 5 Bainbridge Performing Arts 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Gabrielle Benitez - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Woodland Park Players 12% 2 Kaden Stanford - DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tacoma Musical Playhouse 11% 3 Autumn Manson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leavenworth Summer Theater 9% 4 Rachel Marie Powers - BRIGHT STAR Leavenworth Summer Theater 5% 5 Christina Capehart - ANYTHING GOES Leavenworth Summer Theater 4% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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