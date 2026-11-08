Review: I AM MY OWN WIFE at Intiman Theatre

NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Dani Davis in Intiman Theatre's I Am My Own Wife.

Photo by Quinlan Corbett

How do you honor a person’s story?

Intiman Theatre’s latest production, I Am My Own Wife (directed by Wesley Frugé), is a poignant one-person show telling the true story of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a trans woman living in East Berlin who survived the Nazi and Communist regimes. The show begins in Charlotte’s museum. She’s acting as a docent, showcasing each antique item item one by one: gramophones, Victrolas, grandfather clocks, all with their own history and specialness that Charlotte beautifully articulates.

But Charlotte is not just a gentle museum owner. Her basement was also a de facto club where people on the fringes of society during the war (queer, gender non-conforming) could hide out and be themselves. She’s a complicated person with a rich past, many parts of her story of survival morally ambiguous (a testament to Wright’s brilliant writing). Is Charlotte a hero? A coward? A thief? A savior? An informant? Audiences are not presented with this story to judge, but to listen and learn.

This play is an examination of how we preserve stories, things, and people. When Wright (Davis) asks Charlotte (also Davis) if she ever disposes of any object because it’s too old, or too tarnished, Charlotte says no. She also specifies that she never polishes items that have lost their luster. She hardly dusts; she wants everything perfectly preserved.

Dani Davis plays Charlotte and a multitude of others: the show’s playwright, Doug Wright; Wright’s confidant and reporter John Marks; Charlotte’s father, mother, aunt, and best friend Alfred; a Europop talk show host; reporters of vastly different nationalities. After a while, one loses count (the tally lands at nearly 40 distinct roles).

The key to the success of this production is Davis’s performance chops. The role asks her to fulfill a high-wire act, juggling characters and accents, sometimes playing both sides of a single conversation, and to uphold the emotional gravitas of a woman smiling through the pain of surviving against incredible odds. Davis succeeds in playing all of the show’s characters, and her portrayal of Charlotte is as carefully kept as the antiques she showcases: poised, resilient, always smiling. Beneath her beaming with pride as she shows off her items is an undercurrent of sorrow. As Charlotte, she has pristine posture, gesticulating gracefully and gently as she recounts her history along with the antiques’. But her body language as Doug, for example, is more angular, engaged; elbows akimbo as she recounts memories on the tape recorder. Davis’ performance was triumphant.

Charlotte’s story, like her museum’s objects, lacks sheen and polish. Charlotte was no saint, but she’s undoubtedly resilient. And, like the title’s person being their own wife, Charlotte is a person full of seeming paradoxes. At a time when trans people continue to be harmfully reduced in the media, I Am My Own Wife insists that audiences see Charlotte as a fully fleshed-out person. Not just good, not just bad; complex, human.

The production fills the stage with an impressive collection of antiques curated by scenic designer Marcos Gerardo Everstun. The set has a diminishing scale, creating the illusion of depth on the Erickson Theatre stage. It plays other tricks on perception, too: one assumes there’s a solid wall beneath that dark damask wallpaper. In truth, it’s a screen, where clocks and lights illuminate at key moments of storytelling. There is something mildly Through the Looking Glass about this play with perception. What could be a static, stale museum set comes alive through Casey Price’s clever lighting design, which complements Davis’s storytelling.

To flatten a person’s history into good or bad does that person a disservice. Yes, history tends to default to extremes and put people into a box. But, through the medium of theater, we’re able to preserve a story as complex and fascinating as Charlotte’s. I Am My Own Wife is what theater is supposed to be—political, thought-provoking, perception-challenging storytelling through impeccable acting.

I Am My Own Wife performs at Intiman’s Erickson Theatre through November 22, 2026. For tickets and information, visit https://www.intiman.org/i-am-my-own-wife/.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone